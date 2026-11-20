



The Indian Air Force (IAF) has issued a Request for Information (RFI) for the procurement of 500 indigenous fixed-wing expendable Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) unmanned aerial systems (UAS), signalling a major push to strengthen tactical airborne reconnaissance and electronic support capabilities through domestically developed platforms.





The requirement is aimed at a reusable, runway-independent system capable of rapid deployment and sustained operations across contested environments. The proposed platform must combine low observability, extended endurance, advanced sensing and electronic intelligence capabilities while maintaining a high state of readiness under an OEM-managed support framework.





Under the RFI, the UAS is required to achieve a minimum endurance of six hours and operate at ranges exceeding 200 kilometres. The aircraft must also be capable of flying at a minimum ceiling of 25,000 feet, enabling surveillance and intelligence-gathering missions over large operational areas while remaining beyond the reach of many ground-based threats.





The IAF has specified a flight envelope covering speeds between 80 kmph and 200 kmph, with an optimum cruising speed of approximately 120 kmph. To enhance survivability in contested airspace, the platform must feature a radar cross-section (RCS) of less than 0.25 square metres, reducing the likelihood of detection by hostile radar systems.





Operational flexibility is a key requirement. The aircraft must be capable of launch without dependence on conventional runways and should be returned to operational status within less than 10 minutes between missions. Although classified as expendable, the platform must also be reusable, allowing repeated deployment while controlling lifecycle costs.





For mission payloads, the IAF is seeking a combination of gimballed Electro-Optical/Infrared (EO/IR) sensors and a wideband Electronic Support Measures (ESM) suite capable of intercepting emitter activity across the 2 GHz to 18 GHz frequency spectrum. This would provide operators with both visual intelligence and electronic intelligence, enabling the detection, identification and monitoring of radar and communication emitters across the battlespace.





The RFI further emphasises resilience against electronic warfare threats. The UAS must be capable of operating in GNSS-denied environments and support communications through both Line-of-Sight (LOS) and SATCOM links. Security requirements include AES-256 encryption, alongside a kill-switch function designed to safeguard sensitive technology and mission data if the system is compromised.





From a sustainment perspective, the IAF is seeking an OEM-supported model in which storage and maintenance responsibilities remain under the manufacturer’s control. The fleet must maintain a minimum serviceability rate of 90 per cent, ensuring a high level of operational availability for rapid deployment and persistent ISR missions.





The programme aligns with India’s broader emphasis on indigenous defence manufacturing and the growing military demand for attritable and low-observable unmanned systems capable of supporting reconnaissance, electronic intelligence and targeting missions in increasingly contested operational environments.





Such platforms are expected to play a significant role in enhancing situational awareness, supporting networked operations and extending surveillance coverage without exposing high-value crewed assets to risk.





Agencies







