



Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) is reportedly nearing the award of a major contract worth approximately $905.7 million (around ₹8,000 crore) to supply six aerial refuelling aircraft for the Indian Air Force (IAF) by converting Boeing 767 passenger jets into military tanker platforms, Times of India reported





The Israeli state-owned aerospace company has emerged as the sole qualifying contender after competing bids from Russian and European manufacturers reportedly did not satisfy the required evaluation standards. If finalised, the contract would represent one of the most significant recent air mobility acquisitions for the IAF.





Under the proposed arrangement, IAI would acquire six Boeing 767 aircraft and convert them into Multi-Mission Tanker Transport (MMTT) platforms. In line with India's Make-in-India initiative, at least 30 per cent of the project work is expected to be carried out domestically.





Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is likely to play a central role as IAI’s Indian partner. The company is expected to undertake key activities including systems integration, electrical wiring modifications and structural enhancement work. Subject to the necessary approvals, deliveries are anticipated between 2028 and 2030.





The Boeing 767-based MMTT solution relies on pre-owned commercial aircraft that are extensively modified by IAI’s Bedek Aviation Group into military refuelling and transport platforms. The approach is widely regarded as a cost-effective alternative to procuring newly built tanker aircraft while still delivering substantial operational capability.





Once inducted, the new tankers are expected to replace or supplement the IAF’s ageing fleet of Russian-origin Ilyushin Il-78 aircraft, which have faced long-standing availability and maintenance challenges. The acquisition is intended to significantly improve the endurance and reach of frontline combat aircraft such as the Rafale and Su-30MKI, while also supporting future long-range operations involving other fighter platforms.





Beyond their aerial refuelling mission, the aircraft will provide strategic airlift capability, cargo transport and troop movement functions, giving the IAF greater operational flexibility across a wide spectrum of missions.





The tanker procurement forms part of India’s broader effort to strengthen force-projection capabilities and enhance operational reach across the Indian Ocean region and along its extended borders. Aerial refuelling is widely regarded as a critical force multiplier, enabling combat aircraft to remain airborne for longer durations and conduct missions at far greater distances from their home bases.





IAI brings more than four decades of experience in air-to-air refuelling technologies and has completed numerous tanker conversion projects for over a dozen customers worldwide, including the Israeli Air Force. Its extensive track record in aircraft conversion work, combined with HAL’s anticipated participation, is expected to support both capability enhancement and domestic aerospace industrial development within India.





Agencies







