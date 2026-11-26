



Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Sujay, a Samarth-class Offshore Patrol Vessel, has concluded a three-day visit to Trincomalee in Sri Lanka from 23 to 25 November, further reinforcing maritime cooperation between the two neighbouring nations.





The deployment focused on strengthening collaboration in Marine Pollution Response (MPR), a critical area of maritime safety and environmental protection as both countries work to safeguard the waters of the Indian Ocean Region.





During the visit, a specialist Pollution Response team embarked aboard the vessel and conducted practical training sessions for personnel of the Sri Lanka Coast Guard (SLCG). The training covered the operation and deployment of MPR equipment, enhancing joint preparedness and strengthening the ability of both coast guards to respond effectively to marine pollution incidents and maintain clean seas.





Beyond operational cooperation, the port call included a range of goodwill activities aimed at deepening people-to-people engagement and fostering stronger ties between maritime communities.





A joint yoga session themed ‘Yoga for Healthy Ageing’ brought together personnel from both sides, while a friendly volleyball match promoted camaraderie and professional interaction. Local residents were also invited aboard ICGS Sujay through open-ship visits, offering an opportunity to learn about the vessel and the Indian Coast Guard’s role in regional maritime security.





One of the major highlights of the visit was the embarkation of 22 National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets, three officers and seven support staff participating in the India-Sri Lanka Maitri Sethu Yatra Joint International Cycling Expedition. The contingent boarded the ship for the sea leg of its journey from Trincomalee to Karaikal and was scheduled to arrive on Thursday.





The youth-focused initiative added an important dimension to the visit, symbolising friendship, cultural exchange and growing connectivity between the younger generations of India and Sri Lanka.





ICGS Sujay is part of the Indian Coast Guard’s Samarth-class fleet of offshore patrol vessels, which are designed for long-range maritime missions, surveillance, search and rescue operations, pollution response and other maritime security tasks across the Indian Ocean.





The visit also underscored the strategic importance of Trincomalee, one of the region’s most significant natural harbours, and reflected the continuing emphasis both countries place on maritime cooperation, capacity building and environmental stewardship.





In a statement released during the deployment, it was noted that, “Aligned with India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and the vision of SAGAR – Security and Growth for All in the Region, the visit of ICGS Sujay reinforces the enduring India-Sri Lanka maritime partnership and reaffirms commitment towards capacity building and safe, secure seas in the Indian Ocean Region.”





The successful conclusion of the visit highlighted the growing depth of India-Sri Lanka maritime engagement, combining professional cooperation, environmental preparedness and youth outreach while advancing the shared objective of a safer, more secure and sustainable Indian Ocean Region.





ANI







