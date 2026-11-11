



In a significant breakthrough that could have far-reaching implications for India’s strategic and high-technology sectors, researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur have developed an advanced lightweight alloy capable of withstanding extreme operating conditions while offering exceptional resistance to oxidation at temperatures as high as 1,000°C.





The research, led by Dr Saurabh Nene, Associate Professor in the Department of Materials Engineering, has resulted in the creation of a new-generation lightweight, high-strength metal classified as a Niobium-based Refractory Complex Lean Alloy (RCLA). The material has been specifically engineered for demanding environments where high temperatures and oxidation pose major challenges to conventional metals.





The research team comprised Dr Dharmendra Yadav, Dr Akshat Datta and PhD research scholar Aditya Balpande. Their findings have been published in an international journal by Elsevier. The project aimed to develop a metal that combines low weight, high strength, resistance to extreme temperatures and ease of shaping at room temperature.





Such characteristics are increasingly important for next-generation aerospace and defence applications. Potential uses include hypersonic vehicles, rocket engines, atmospheric re-entry spacecraft and advanced military systems where materials are routinely subjected to severe thermal and mechanical stresses.





A notable aspect of the project is that it was conceived, designed, fabricated, processed and tested entirely within IIT-Jodhpur, without assistance from foreign institutions. The achievement highlights India’s growing capability in the field of advanced materials and supports the country’s broader push towards technological self-reliance in strategically important sectors.





The newly developed alloy has the potential to overcome several limitations associated with existing high-temperature materials, including the widely used niobium-based C-103 alloy. Traditional high-temperature metals often deliver excellent strength but are typically heavier, more difficult to form at room temperature and vulnerable to oxidation when exposed to extreme heat.





To address these issues, the IIT-Jodhpur team adopted an innovative ‘Complex Lean Alloy’ (CLA) design approach. Rather than relying heavily on costly and dense alloying elements, the methodology identifies optimal elemental combinations and proportions to achieve enhanced material performance while maintaining lower weight.





The resulting alloy has a density of approximately 7.6 grams per cubic centimetre, making it considerably lighter than many conventional high-temperature alloys, which generally range between 10 and 12 grams per cubic centimetre or more. It is also lighter than established niobium-based alloys such as C-103 and WC3009, whose densities are typically around 9 to 10 grams per cubic centimetre.





Reduced weight is a critical advantage in aviation, space and defence applications, as it can improve fuel efficiency, enhance operational performance and allow platforms to carry larger payloads or additional equipment without compromising capability.





One of the alloy’s most significant strengths is its outstanding resistance to oxidation at elevated temperatures. During testing, researchers exposed the material to a temperature of 1,000°C for 24 continuous hours. The alloy recorded a surface weight gain of just 43.48 milligrams per square centimetre due to oxidation.





Under identical test conditions, the conventional C-103 alloy exhibited a weight gain of 258 milligrams per square centimetre. The comparison demonstrated that the new material offers substantially greater oxidation resistance than one of the industry’s established high-temperature alloys.





Dr Nene explained that a dense protective layer forms on the alloy’s surface when exposed to high temperatures. “This layer prevents oxygen from penetrating the metal, thereby slowing down the oxidation process. During testing, there were no clear signs of ‘pesting’, a form of degradation caused by oxidation,” he said.





The alloy also demonstrated impressive mechanical performance at room temperature. Tests showed it could withstand a compressive strain of approximately 29 per cent while maintaining structural integrity. Its room-temperature yield strength was measured at 1.13 GPa, indicating its ability to retain strength under substantial loading conditions.





Beyond its individual performance metrics, the development represents a strong foundation for future indigenous materials research in India. As aerospace platforms, hypersonic systems and advanced propulsion technologies continue to evolve, demand is increasing globally for materials that can deliver lower weight, higher efficiency and improved thermal durability.





The IIT-Jodhpur breakthrough demonstrates how Indian research institutions are beginning to address these requirements through home-grown innovation, potentially opening new opportunities for the country’s defence, aviation and space industries in the years ahead.





Agencies







