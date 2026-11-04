



Renowned American economist and foreign policy analyst Jeffrey Sachs has argued that the era of Western dominance has come to an end, asserting that the international system is now transitioning towards a multipolar order shaped by four major powers: India, the United States, China and Russia.





Speaking in Varanasi, Sachs said the world has yet to develop a common understanding of this emerging geopolitical reality. According to him, a significant challenge stems from what he described as the continued belief within Washington that the United States remains the sole dominant global power.





Sachs warned that this mindset is both outdated and dangerous, claiming it encourages unilateral actions that can undermine global stability. Referring to American military policy, he argued that decisions such as military action against Iran have consequences that extend far beyond the countries directly involved and affect the wider international community.





"Yes, the era of Western dominance has ended, but we don't yet have a good, shared understanding in the world of the new multipolar world," Sachs said. "The United States still thinks that it's the dominant power. This is out of date and dangerous because it leads the United States to do very reckless and stupid things like going to war with Iran, and that creates damage for the whole world."





He further called on influential leaders of the emerging multipolar order, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, to challenge unilateral military actions and encourage greater international responsibility.





"I think the other major powers, the leaders, like Prime Minister Modi, President Xi, President Putin, need to explain to the American president, 'You can't do that. You have to stop. This is not your choice whether to bomb Iran or not. It's not your right. It's not your interest, and also the whole world opposes it. So, stop. You have to be responsible to the world, not just to your own whim,'" Sachs asserted.





Turning to economic policy, Sachs criticised US President Donald Trump's approach to international trade and global affairs. He rejected suggestions that recent American policies had strengthened the global economy, arguing instead that a combination of tariffs, geopolitical tensions and military conflicts had increased uncertainty across international markets.





"Trump has destabilised the world economy by too many wars, too much conflict, and by his tariff policy. It's been awful. I've said so from the very beginning," Sachs noted. "I told my friends in India, this man, Trump, doesn't know what he's doing, and the policies are harmful. So, be careful."





Sachs maintained that long-term stability will depend on constructive engagement among the world's leading powers rather than strategic rivalry. He identified India, the United States, China and Russia as the four principal superpowers and urged them to pursue cooperation based on mutual respect, non-interference and adherence to international law.





"India is one of the four superpowers of the world. The United States, India, China, Russia are the four superpowers," Sachs stated. "They should cooperate with each other. They should not gang up one or the other. They should respect each other.





They should not meddle in the internal affairs of each other. They should not put their militaries next to each other. They should not make alliances with each other. Just cooperate peacefully, and not to say, 'Oh, side with me against the other one.' That kind of thinking is the destructive thinking."





The economist also argued against the formation of military blocs directed either against China or against Western nations, contending that such arrangements risk deepening divisions in an already complex international environment. Instead, he advocated stronger multilateral institutions and greater reliance on established international frameworks.





Emphasising the role of the United Nations, Sachs said the organisation should serve as the foundation for global cooperation but acknowledged that its influence has weakened in recent years. As part of broader institutional reform, he reiterated his support for India becoming a permanent member of the UN Security Council, arguing that such a move would improve the body's representativeness and effectiveness.





"Global harmony means that we are having mutual respect. We are not making alliances. I don't believe in alliances; I believe in cooperation," Sachs said. "We have the UN Charter. This should be our basis for global cooperation.





But the UN is very weak right now; it needs to be strengthened. One way to strengthen the UN is to have India as the sixth member of the UN Security Council as a permanent member. I advocate that to China and others: welcome India in because that will help to make the UN a stronger institution."





His remarks reflect a broader debate among international relations scholars regarding the shift from a largely Western-led post-Cold War order towards a more multipolar world in which emerging powers, particularly India and China, play an increasingly influential role in global economic governance, diplomacy and security affairs. Sachs argued that successful management of this transition will depend on cooperation rather than confrontation among the world's most powerful states.





ANI







