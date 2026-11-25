



India is among a group of major economies that could soon be hit with a new round of United States tariffs under President Donald Trump's administration, according to an NDTV report





The proposed measures are aimed at countries Washington believes have gained an unfair advantage through industrial subsidies and government-backed support for domestic manufacturing.





Alongside India, the countries and regions reportedly under scrutiny include China, Japan, South Korea, the European Union and several other large trading partners. The move follows a months-long investigation conducted by the US Trade Representative (USTR), with findings expected to be unveiled shortly.





According to reports, the United States could announce the new duties as early as this week. Neither the White House nor the USTR has publicly commented on the reports.





The investigation was launched on 11 March under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, which allows the US President to impose tariffs after determining that foreign trade practices are unfair to American interests.





USTR chief Jamieson Greer has argued that industrial subsidies and various forms of state support in the targeted economies have created excess manufacturing capacity. According to the US position, this has enabled companies in those countries to export low-cost goods into global markets, putting pressure on American manufacturers and reducing their competitiveness.





The proposed measures are expected to apply to a broad range of exports from the affected economies. However, some industrial products, including steel, aluminium and automobiles, are likely to be excluded because they are already subject to separate tariff regimes implemented on national security grounds.





The precise tariff levels remain uncertain. However, officials within the Trump administration have repeatedly indicated that they favour rates broadly comparable to those imposed in 2025 before the US Supreme Court invalidated the first round of levies in February 2026.





The potential tariffs could be layered on top of previous trade measures. In July, the USTR concluded an investigation into forced labour in international supply chains and said the findings justified tariffs of between 10 and 12.5 per cent on dozens of trading partners, including all 16 economies covered by the excess manufacturing capacity probe.





The development comes at a particularly sensitive moment for India-US economic relations. New Delhi and Washington have spent months negotiating an interim bilateral trade agreement after agreeing on a framework earlier this year.





Discussions intensified following the Supreme Court's decision to strike down the International Emergency Economic Powers Act tariffs imposed in 2025, prompting both sides to revisit key aspects of the negotiations.





As part of the ongoing trade discussions, India is seeking more favourable access to the US market than competing manufacturing hubs such as Bangladesh, Vietnam and Cambodia. Securing lower tariff rates than rival exporters remains a key objective for New Delhi as it seeks to strengthen its position in global supply chains and expand exports to the world's largest economy.





The latest tariff threat highlights continuing tensions between the United States' efforts to revive domestic manufacturing and the export-led growth strategies pursued by many major economies, including India.





While the outcome of the investigation remains uncertain, any significant increase in US tariffs could have implications for global trade flows, supply chains and ongoing trade negotiations between Washington and its key economic partners.





Agencies







