



Israel has expressed interest in working with India on the planned Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS), with Israeli astronaut Eytan Stibbe highlighting opportunities for cooperation in space research, technology, artificial intelligence and satellite development.





Speaking in Bangalore, Stibbe said Israeli teams were already engaging with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and other Indian space bodies to discuss possible areas of collaboration. However, he emphasised that no formal arrangement or specific program has yet been designed.





Stibbe, who flew as a mission specialist on Axiom Mission-1, indicated that discussions were covering a broad range of subjects, including advanced technologies, artificial intelligence applications and satellite constellations being developed by India. His comments pointed to potential future cooperation rather than an agreed partnership.





The remarks were made during an interaction with students at the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium in Bangalore. Stibbe appeared alongside Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the pilot of Axiom Mission-4, who said India and Israel had the potential to create an ecosystem that would benefit future generations. Shukla also noted that additional training modules for future missions were progressing.





While interest in cooperation is evident, no details have been announced regarding station hardware, scientific experiments, financial commitments, operational responsibilities or implementation timelines. Any future collaboration would require extensive technical discussions and formal agreements between the relevant institutions.





India is targeting 2035 for the completion of its own space station, the Bharatiya Antariksh Station, as part of its broader human spaceflight ambitions. The first module, BAS-01, is currently scheduled for launch in 2028 and is expected to serve as a key step towards establishing a permanent Indian presence in low-Earth orbit.





The station is being developed as a platform for microgravity research, scientific experimentation and technology demonstration. ISRO has previously stated that BAS systems are being designed to comply with international standards, a move intended to support interoperability with international partners and facilitate future collaborative missions.





Any Israeli participation would build upon an already established history of bilateral space cooperation. In 2017, India and Israel announced agreements involving ISRO and the Israel Space Agency covering atomic clocks, optical communication links between geostationary and low-Earth orbit satellites, and electric propulsion technologies for small satellites. While those agreements provide a foundation for cooperation, they do not currently include a role for Israel in the BAS project.





Broader technology ties between the two countries have also been on display in Bangalore, where six Israeli Start-Ups working with Israel’s Directorate of Defence Research and Development showcased innovations in aviation, artificial intelligence and robotics during the Bangalore Tech Summit. Although separate from the space-station discussions, the event underscored growing technological engagement between the two nations.





Stibbe brings first-hand experience of human spaceflight to the conversation. As a member of Axiom-1, the first all-private astronaut mission to the International Space Station, he spent 17 days in orbit before returning to Earth in April 2022. The mission conducted scientific research, technology demonstrations and educational outreach activities.





His experience could contribute valuable insights into future discussions involving crewed missions and orbital research. Nevertheless, Stibbe did not indicate whether he was speaking on behalf of an official government body or advancing a formal proposal, leaving the current discussions at an exploratory stage.





For India, BAS remains a cornerstone project aimed at expanding national capabilities in human spaceflight and space-based research. For Israel, involvement could provide an opportunity to contribute specialised expertise and advanced technologies to a major international endeavour.





At present, the discussions represent mutual interest and early exploration of possibilities. Any future partnership would still need to evolve into clearly defined responsibilities, compatible technical systems and formal bilateral agreements before it becomes an operational reality.





Agencies







