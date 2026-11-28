



India could emerge as a major submarine manufacturing and assembly hub for Southeast Asia under a proposed partnership between Germany's Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), according to TKMS global CEO Oliver Burkhard.





The development is linked to the proposed Project-75I (P-75I) contract, valued at approximately $8-9 billion, under which six advanced conventional submarines equipped with Air-Independent Propulsion (AIP) technology would be constructed for the Indian Navy. AIP systems allow submarines to remain submerged for extended periods, significantly enhancing stealth and operational endurance.





Burkhard said the partnership could extend far beyond the initial six submarines, opening the possibility of India becoming a regional centre for future submarine construction projects aimed at friendly foreign nations.





According to him, future submarines could combine German design expertise with Indian manufacturing and assembly capabilities. He revealed that several countries have already shown interest in submarine acquisition programmes and suggested that, subject to the political interests of both India and Germany, future projects could be managed from a new Asian hub based in India.





“Submarines of the future can be built for other nations with, for example, a German design on one side, and on the other Indian competencies when it comes to assembly and manufacturing. A number of countries are approaching us. We are the global leaders in conventional submarines...so, if you can offer, for example, a country which is interested and it goes along with the political interests of India and Germany also to be part of a submarine building program...it can be steered from a new hub in Asia, which will then be India for us,” Burkhard said.





The proposal would therefore transform India from a customer into a potential regional production base for advanced conventional submarines, aligning with the country's broader objective of strengthening indigenous naval manufacturing and defence exports.





Project-75I is among the Indian Navy's most important modernisation efforts and is expected to be one of the largest defence contracts in India's history. The submarines are expected to be built in India with extensive technology transfer from Germany and significant indigenous content.





German Ambassador to India Jasper Wieck emphasised that the project would involve substantial transfer of technology in the underwater warfare domain and would not be confined solely to the submarines themselves.





“Germany has committed to becoming a reliable defence-industrial partner of India. The bilateral defence industrial cooperation roadmap, which was signed in April this year, explicitly includes defence technology transfer,” Wieck said.





Addressing concerns about safeguarding sensitive submarine technologies, Wieck stated that technologies associated with P-75I would only be shared with authorised Indian companies and government entities directly connected to the project.





“Now, ultimately sharing technology with partners is always a question of trust and reliability, but here I can confirm India and Germany are definitely trusted partners in both directions,” he said.





Burkhard added that India would receive the knowledge required to operate, maintain and sustain the submarines throughout their expected service lives.





“You can't run a submarine if you haven't understood it. A few core technologies are protected in every partnership but India will get full access to that what they need to run, maintain, sustain those boats over the next 40 years,” he said.





The TKMS chief also sought to address Indian concerns regarding Germany's previous submarine-related engagements with Turkey.





He stressed that each international submarine project is independently protected through government-to-government agreements and sovereign oversight mechanisms.





“India does not have to worry because every program is ring-fenced. The technology, data, and intellectual property stay in that country and is protected by agreements between the two governments. The design India will receive is a highly advanced, unique-to-India boat and that has nothing to do with Turkey anymore,” Burkhard said.





Wieck described the submarine partnership as an important element of Germany's wider Indo-Pacific strategy and a potential catalyst for expanded maritime cooperation between the two countries.





He noted that India occupies a central position in the Indo-Pacific and shares Germany's interest in preserving a rules-based international order, freedom of navigation and the security of critical sea lines of communication.





“India plays a central role in the Indo-Pacific and India and Germany have a shared interest in upholding and defending the rules-based international order. And in the Indo-Pacific, that means the freedom of navigation and the security of lifelines of communication across the oceans. P75I is a long-term engagement with the potential of becoming a catalyst for deepening security and safety in the Indian Ocean,” Wieck noted.





Asked whether India's longstanding relationship with Russia could affect Germany's willingness to transfer sensitive technologies, the ambassador rejected any such concerns and highlighted mutual respect and trust as the foundation of bilateral cooperation.





“Each and every country around the world has its own network of partners and friends across the globe...instead of dwelling on India's partnerships with other countries, I'd rather focus on broadening and deepening the Indo-German partnership. Mutual trust, also regarding the protection of sensitive defence technology, is of course the key to that partnership,” Wieck said.





The proposed TKMS-MDL collaboration comes amid steadily expanding Indo-German defence ties. Recent bilateral initiatives have focused on joint production, technology sharing and industrial cooperation, with P-75I increasingly viewed as a flagship project capable of strengthening India's domestic submarine-building ecosystem while enhancing long-term maritime security cooperation across the Indian Ocean region.





ANI







