



India and Denmark have agreed a new Joint Action Plan (2027–2031) aimed at elevating their bilateral relationship into a Comprehensive Green Strategic Partnership, broadening cooperation beyond its traditional focus on renewable energy and water management to include defence, security, space, quantum technologies and other emerging sectors.





The roadmap was finalised during the two-day visit of Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen to India on 27–28 November. Rasmussen co-chaired the 5th India-Denmark Joint Commission Meeting in New Delhi alongside External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.





The upgraded framework reflects the growing strategic importance both countries attach to their relationship amid an increasingly uncertain global environment. The formal announcement of the enhanced partnership is expected to be made by the two prime ministers at a later stage, building on discussions held between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Oslo in May 2026.





Highlighting the rationale behind deeper engagement with India, Rasmussen said: “India is a great power, whose rise we will continue to witness in the coming years, both economically and geopolitically. In a world where the international rules of the game are under pressure, Denmark and Europe must reach out and build a stronger partnership with India.”





“We have achieved significant progress in our bilateral cooperation since the establishment of the Green Strategic Partnership in 2020. I am here to further strengthen and expand that cooperation. I was particularly pleased that we agreed today on a new joint action plan for an elevated and comprehensive partnership for the coming years,” he added.





The visit began in Bangalore, where Rasmussen focused on innovation, advanced technology and industrial cooperation. He visited C-CAMP and QpiAI to examine opportunities in quantum technology and deep-tech innovation, before travelling to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to discuss expanding space collaboration.





The Danish minister also toured Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, where components supplied by Danish company HBK are integrated into key Indian aerospace platforms, including the Advanced Light Helicopter Dhruv and the Light Combat Helicopter, while also supporting research and testing activities linked to the Tejas fighter aircraft.





Jaishankar and Rasmussen reviewed progress achieved since the launch of the Green Strategic Partnership in 2020 and assessed opportunities for further cooperation across strategic, economic and technological domains.





The two ministers exchanged views on major international developments, including Russia’s war in Ukraine, developments in the Middle East and the evolving Indo-Pacific security landscape. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to the UN Charter, international law and a rules-based international order.





They also welcomed the inaugural India-Denmark Maritime Security Dialogue held in Copenhagen in June 2026 and agreed to establish dedicated Tech Dialogue and Climate Dialogue mechanisms to deepen engagement in critical future-facing sectors.





Rasmussen additionally met National Security Adviser Ajit Doval to explore expanding cooperation in emerging strategic areas. Separate discussions with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal focused on investment opportunities for Danish companies, progress towards the proposed EU-India Free Trade Agreement and the recently concluded India-EU security and defence partnership.





The new Joint Action Plan for 2027–2031 forms the centrepiece of the visit. It provides a structured framework for expanded collaboration in renewable energy, energy efficiency, maritime affairs, climate action, healthcare, food and agriculture, water management and intellectual property rights.





The two countries also renewed their Memorandum of Understanding on skills development, emphasising vocational training in green, digital and care-related sectors. The initiative builds upon the January 2026 agreement concerning the training and recruitment of healthcare professionals from Kerala.





Water management remained another important pillar of cooperation. A new arrangement involving Maharashtra’s Solapur and Umred municipalities, Denmark’s DI Water and the city of Aarhus will support the development of sustainable urban and rural water solutions and strengthen knowledge-sharing between local authorities and industry partners.





In the financial sector, India’s International Financial Services Centres Authority and the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority signed a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at enhancing regulatory cooperation and facilitating greater engagement between financial ecosystems.





Cultural cooperation was also extended through the renewal of the Bilateral Cultural Exchange Programme for a further five years, covering heritage conservation, cultural exchanges and cooperation within the creative industries.





During the Bangalore leg of the visit, Innovation Centre Denmark released a report titled Access to Tech Talent in India, highlighting opportunities for Danish organisations to leverage India’s extensive engineering, digital and research talent base as both countries seek to deepen innovation-driven collaboration.





The breadth of agreements reached during Rasmussen’s visit signals a significant evolution in India-Denmark relations, with the partnership increasingly encompassing strategic, technological and security dimensions alongside its well-established green and sustainability agenda.





ANI







