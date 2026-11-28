



The long-awaited India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA) is set to be signed on 16 December during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Brussels, according to European Union Ambassador to India Jean-Eric Paquet, who described the agreement as fully negotiated and ready for formal signature.





Paquet stated that the FTA represents a major milestone in India-EU economic relations and is expected to enter into force during the first half of 2027, following the completion of the European Union’s ratification procedures.





Speaking on the upcoming signing, he said, “Well, the FTA is negotiated, is ready. So we will see it signed during the visit of the Prime Minister on the 16th in December.”





The agreement links one of the world’s largest single markets with the world’s fastest-growing major economy, reflecting the growing strategic and economic partnership between India and the European Union.





According to Paquet, the signing will broadly conclude the process on the Indian side. The European Union must then secure approval from the European Parliament, which will scrutinise the agreement before granting its assent.





He noted that European lawmakers have closely followed the negotiations and have made several visits to New Delhi in recent months. Parliamentary scrutiny is expected to begin immediately after the agreement is signed.





Paquet said discussions with the Chairman of the European Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee had reinforced confidence that ratification could proceed rapidly. He added that European lawmakers intend to follow an ambitious timetable and remain optimistic about a positive outcome.





As a result, the European Union is targeting implementation in the first half of 2027, with hopes that the agreement could enter into force relatively early during that period.





The FTA is expected to deliver substantial economic benefits by significantly reducing tariffs across a wide range of products. The European Union currently stands among India’s largest trading partners, with bilateral goods trade reaching approximately EUR 118 billion in 2025.





Paquet argued that free trade agreements historically produce strong increases in trade volumes, often resulting in growth rates at least twice as high as would be expected without such arrangements. He said the India-EU agreement is likely to generate a similar acceleration in bilateral commerce.





Under the deal, tariffs will fall sharply across more than 80 per cent of tariff lines. Many duties will be eliminated immediately upon entry into force, while others will be phased out progressively over agreed timelines.





A key feature of the agreement is that 99 per cent of Indian trade volume entering the European market will eventually benefit from fully liberalised tariff treatment, providing Indian exporters with significantly improved access to one of the world's wealthiest consumer markets.





European consumers are expected to benefit from lower-cost imports from India, including textiles, food products and a growing range of higher-value manufactured goods.





At the same time, Indian consumers and businesses will gain easier access to European products at reduced prices. One of the most visible changes will be in the wine sector.





Paquet noted that import duties on European wine will be reduced by half immediately when the agreement comes into force. Wine tariffs will fall from 150 per cent to 75 per cent, making European wine significantly more affordable in the Indian market.





“Indian people who engage with me in Delhi always mention wine and cheese. And indeed, on wine, the reduction will be 50% at entry into force, so wine tariffs will go from 150% to 75% as the deal enters into force,” he said.





The agreement extends well beyond the trade of goods. It includes substantial provisions on services and professional mobility, areas increasingly central to India-EU economic engagement.





According to Paquet, Indian companies will benefit from improved opportunities to send professionals on a short-term basis to provide services within the European Union, particularly in sectors such as information technology and services linked to traded goods.





European firms will similarly gain easier access to India's market in sectors including insurance and financial services, potentially supporting deeper commercial integration and more resilient supply chains.





The envoy emphasised that strengthening supply chains has become a major objective for both sides amid broader efforts to diversify economic partnerships and reduce vulnerabilities in global trade networks.





Alongside the FTA, the European Union and India are also attempting to conclude negotiations on a parallel Investment Protection Agreement before the Brussels summit.





Paquet described such an agreement as a powerful signal to businesses and investors, arguing that deeper trade integration should be matched by stronger investment protections to encourage long-term commercial engagement and supply-chain development.





“What we are discussing is connecting India's economy with Europe's economy, the biggest internal market in the world with the fastest-growing economy,” he said, adding that resilient supply chains require both trade and investment flows.





While acknowledging that several politically and technically sensitive issues remain unresolved in the investment negotiations, Paquet expressed confidence that none of the outstanding matters are insurmountable.





He urged negotiators on both sides to use the remaining time before the summit to bridge final differences, arguing that announcing an Investment Protection Agreement alongside the FTA would send a particularly strong message to global investors.





Reflecting on his tenure in India, the ambassador also praised the growing momentum in India-EU relations, highlighting strong engagement across business, research, technology, government and industrial sectors.





He said he was particularly impressed by the enthusiasm shown by partners from both sides in advancing cooperation on trade, investment, research, technological collaboration and emerging industrial partnerships.





Paquet further noted increasing interest from defence industries in expanding cooperation, describing the overall level of engagement within the strategic partnership as “quite remarkable” and beyond his expectations.





If ratified on schedule, the India-EU FTA would rank among the most significant trade agreements concluded by either side in recent years, deepening commercial ties, improving market access, supporting investment flows and strengthening economic links between two of the world's most important growth centres.





ANI







