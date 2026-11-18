



The Indian Navy’s indigenous guided-missile stealth frigate INS Sahyadri and the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF) vessel JS Ise took part in the bilateral Japan-India Maritime Exercise (JAIMEX26), reinforcing maritime cooperation and operational coordination between the two countries.





Conducted on 13-14 November, the exercise featured a series of coordinated activities at sea designed to enhance interoperability and strengthen professional naval engagement.





According to the Indian Navy, "INS Sahyadri participated in the Japan-India Maritime Exercise JAIMEX26 with JS Ise of the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF) on 13-14 Nov 26. The exercise featured coordinated evolutions at sea, communication drills and cross-deck landings."





The exercise enabled both navies to refine operational procedures, improve communication at sea and strengthen their ability to operate together during a range of maritime scenarios.





The JMSDF also underscored the significance of the engagement, stating that it contributed to the enhancement of tactical capabilities and cooperation with the Indian Navy.





"On Nov. 13-14, JS ISE conducted the Japan-India Bilateral Exercise JAIMEX26 with Indian Navy's INS Sahyadri. The exercise enhanced the JMSDF's tactical capabilities and cooperation with the Indian Navy," the JMSDF said in a post on X.





JAIMEX26 followed shortly after INS Sahyadri departed Japan’s Yokosuka Naval Base on 12 November upon successfully completing Exercise MALABAR 2026, one of the Indo-Pacific’s most prominent multinational naval drills.





Exercise MALABAR 2026 brought together the navies of India, Japan, the United States and Australia. The exercise combined harbour-based professional exchanges with an extensive sea phase focused on advanced maritime operations.





Activities during the sea phase included Anti-Submarine Warfare operations, Visit, Board, Search and Seizure (VBSS) drills, Maritime Interdiction Operations, gunnery exercises, replenishment approaches and cross-deck helicopter landings.





These operations were aimed at improving interoperability, operational coordination and mutual understanding among the participating naval forces.





During the harbour phase, personnel from the four navies participated in operational synchronisation activities, cross-deck visits, sporting events and cultural exchanges, helping to strengthen professional relationships and foster camaraderie.





The Ministry of Defence stated that the successful completion of MALABAR 2026 reaffirmed the shared commitment of the participating navies to maritime cooperation and collective security across the Indo-Pacific region.





The ministry added that the exercise reflected India’s MAHASAGAR vision, or Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions, which promotes collaborative maritime security, regional stability and sustainable growth through stronger partnerships among like-minded nations.





Against the backdrop of an increasingly significant Indo-Pacific strategic environment, both JAIMEX26 and MALABAR 2026 highlighted the growing depth of defence cooperation between India and Japan and their shared commitment to maintaining a free, open and secure maritime domain.





ANI







