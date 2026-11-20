



India is progressing plans to add three more Kalvari-class conventional submarines to the Indian Navy, with a revised proposal currently being prepared for approval by the Cabinet Committee on Security. The project has not yet received final clearance, and no contract has been signed.





The submarines would be constructed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited in Mumbai with technical support from France's Naval Group, extending a long-running industrial partnership that has already delivered six Scorpène-derived submarines under Project 75.





If approved, the order would increase the Indian Navy's Kalvari-class fleet from six to nine vessels. The move is intended to help maintain conventional submarine numbers as ageing Shishumar-class and Sindhughosh-class boats gradually approach retirement.





The proposal has regained momentum because of delays to the separate Project-75(I) acquisition effort, which aims to deliver a new generation of conventional submarines equipped with advanced Air Independent Propulsion technology. With that program progressing more slowly than anticipated, additional Kalvari-class boats are being viewed as an important bridge capability.





The planned submarines are expected to incorporate several upgrades over the existing fleet. These include NATO-standard torpedoes, DRDO-developed heavyweight torpedoes and submarine-launched SCALP cruise missiles with a reported strike range of up to 800 kilometres.





The vessels are expected to operate initially with lead-acid batteries, although the design would allow a future transition to lithium-ion battery technology. Such an upgrade could improve underwater endurance, speed and stealth, enhancing overall operational effectiveness.





India is also continuing efforts to integrate an indigenous DRDO-developed Air Independent Propulsion system into the Kalvari-class fleet, a development aimed at increasing underwater endurance and reducing the need to surface frequently.





Beyond expanding naval capability, the project would help preserve India's submarine-building expertise at Mazagon Dock. Keeping the production line active would sustain specialised skills, industrial infrastructure and supply-chain networks that are critical for future submarine construction programmes.





The proposal comes amid increasing underwater competition in the Indo-Pacific. Indian planners are monitoring both the growing presence of the Chinese Navy and Pakistan's anticipated induction of additional Yuan-class submarines, which are expected to strengthen regional undersea capabilities.





Industry observers and many defence enthusiasts have noted that restarting production after the original Kalvari assembly line wound down could introduce delays. Several online discussions have highlighted concerns that reactivating manufacturing facilities, rebuilding supplier networks and restoring workforce capacity may take considerable time before construction can proceed at full pace.





Should the proposal receive Cabinet approval, it would provide the Indian Navy with additional conventional submarine capacity while supporting longer-term plans for fleet modernisation and indigenous naval manufacturing.





Agencies







