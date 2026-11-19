



India and Oman have reaffirmed their commitment to expanding bilateral cooperation across a range of strategic sectors, including security, counter-terrorism, energy and maritime affairs, during the 11th India-Oman Strategic Dialogue held in Muscat, PTI reported.





The high-level talks were led by India's Deputy National Security Adviser, Pavan Kapoor, and Major General Idris Abdulrahman Al Kindi, Secretary General of Oman's National Security Council.





During the dialogue, both sides reviewed ongoing collaboration and explored new opportunities for cooperation in security and law enforcement, counter-terrorism, cyber security, artificial intelligence, energy and maritime security.





According to the Indian Embassy in Muscat, the discussions also addressed regional developments affecting peace and stability. The two countries reiterated their shared commitment to maintaining close coordination on matters of mutual interest.





"They also discussed regional issues affecting peace and stability and reiterated their commitment to maintaining close coordination," the Indian mission said.





The meeting underscored the growing strategic partnership between New Delhi and Muscat, with both nations seeking to broaden engagement in emerging technology sectors alongside traditional security cooperation.





Kapoor also met General Sultan bin Mohammed Al Nu'amani, Minister of the Royal Office, during his visit and conveyed greetings from India's National Security Adviser, Ajit Doval.





The dialogue took place against the backdrop of increasingly close defence and maritime ties between the two countries. Recently, the Indian Navy and the Royal Navy of Oman concluded the 15th edition of the bilateral maritime exercise Naseem Al Bahr, aimed at enhancing interoperability, professional cooperation and mutual understanding between the two naval forces.





Officials from both sides highlighted the longstanding and deep-rooted relationship between India and Oman, with the latest round of strategic talks reflecting a shared intent to strengthen coordination across security, technology, energy and regional stability issues.





PTI







