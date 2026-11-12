



India is preparing to begin testing a new indigenous ramjet-powered supersonic cruise missile being developed by the Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL), marking another significant step in the country's push to strengthen its home-grown long-range strike capabilities.





The upcoming missile is distinct from both the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile and the ASTRA MK-3 missile. While ASTRA MK-3 is based on Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet (SFDR) propulsion, the new cruise missile is understood to utilise Liquid Fuel Ramjet (LFRJ) technology derived from the Supersonic TARget (STAR) program.





Developed under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the missile is being designed as a lighter alternative to the BrahMos, which currently weighs around 2.5 tons in its air-launched configuration.





The new weapon is intended for integration with the Indian Air Force's Sukhoi Su-30MKI multi-role fighter aircraft. Its significantly lower weight could allow a single aircraft to carry multiple missiles during a sortie, substantially enhancing strike flexibility and increasing the volume of precision attacks that can be delivered in a single mission.





Available information indicates that the missile is based on DRDL's liquid-fuel ramjet technology, which combines a booster for initial acceleration with a ramjet engine for sustained supersonic flight. Such propulsion systems are designed to maintain high speeds throughout their flight profile while providing greater efficiency than conventional rocket-powered systems.





Recent developments suggest the project has moved beyond the conceptual stage, with structural test articles reportedly being prepared for integration and carriage assessments.





These activities are generally regarded as an important milestone, demonstrating progress towards future flight testing and platform qualification.





The missile's development forms part of a broader effort by DRDO to expand India's indigenous supersonic cruise missile portfolio. In recent years, DRDL has been advancing liquid-fuel ramjet technologies as a means of supporting future long-range air-launched and surface-launched precision-strike weapons.





For the Indian Air Force, the emergence of a lighter indigenous supersonic cruise missile could complement existing stand-off strike systems by providing a weapon that offers high-speed engagement capability without the payload penalties associated with heavier missiles.





This would enable Su-30MKI aircraft to undertake a wider range of missions while carrying a larger weapons load.





Although the missile is currently being developed with the Su-30MKI in mind, the project could also have significant implications for the Light Combat Aircraft TEJAS fleet in the future.

The missile's reduced size and weight compared with BrahMos make it a far more practical candidate for integration on the TEJAS MK-1A and the upcoming TEJAS MK-2.

Such a capability would provide the indigenous fighter with a potent stand-off strike weapon capable of engaging high-value targets at supersonic speeds while preserving aircraft performance and payload flexibility.

Future integration would further strengthen the TEJAS program's emphasis on indigenous weapons, complementing the aircraft's growing inventory of home-grown air-to-air and air-to-surface systems, while enhancing the Indian Air Force's ability to conduct precision strike missions using entirely indigenous technologies.





The program reflects India's continuing emphasis on indigenous propulsion technologies and reduced dependence on foreign systems.





If testing proceeds successfully, the missile could become an important addition to the country's next generation of precision-guided strike weapons while further strengthening the operational capabilities of the Su-30MKI fleet.





Agencies







