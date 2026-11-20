



India has delivered a firm response at the United Nations, rejecting attempts to reinterpret the principle of self-determination for political purposes and stressing that it cannot be used to justify secessionist agendas or challenge the sovereignty and territorial integrity of independent states.





Speaking during discussions in the UN General Assembly's Third Committee on a Pakistan-sponsored resolution titled "Universal Realisation of the Right of Peoples to Self-Determination", Bhavika Mangalanandan, First Secretary at India's Permanent Mission to the UN, warned against the selective application of fundamental UN Charter principles for narrow domestic objectives.





Mangalanandan stated that repeated efforts to reinvent foundational UN principles such as self-determination and apply them selectively for political gain were unacceptable. She emphasised that the concept was established within international law as a mechanism to facilitate decolonisation rather than as a tool to encourage the break-up of sovereign nations.





"The UN has established that the principle of self-determination is a vehicle for decolonisation [and] not a justification for secession or undermining the territorial integrity of any Member State," she said.





Although she did not mention Pakistan by name, the intervention was widely viewed as a response to Islamabad's long-standing practice of raising the Kashmir issue in international forums under the banner of self-determination.





Reaffirming India's position, Mangalanandan said that in independent states, genuine self-determination is realised through democratic processes and the regular exercise of electoral choice by citizens.





"We would like to reiterate that in states that have now become independent, self-determination is best maintained through the regular exercise of democratic choice," she stated.





India has consistently argued that Pakistan's calls for a plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir lack relevance, maintaining that the region's residents have repeatedly expressed their democratic will through participation in elections and the selection of their representatives.





New Delhi also maintains that democratic institutions, constitutional governance and electoral participation remain the legitimate means through which political aspirations are expressed in modern sovereign states.





The debate took place in the UN General Assembly's Third Committee, which is responsible for social, humanitarian and cultural affairs. The committee subsequently adopted the resolution by consensus. The text, co-sponsored by 62 countries, did not refer to any specific nation or territory, a move aimed at securing broad international support.





In a notable departure from Pakistan's usual approach at the UN, Pakistan's Permanent Representative, Syed Haider Shah, also avoided any reference to Kashmir during his remarks on the resolution.





India's intervention reflects its broader position that international principles such as self-determination must be interpreted in line with the UN Charter, particularly the principles of state sovereignty and territorial integrity, and should not be selectively invoked to advance domestic or geopolitical objectives.





ANI







