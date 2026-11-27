



India and the United Arab Emirates have reinforced their strategic defence partnership following discussions on emerging geopolitical developments and the prevailing “no war, no peace” security environment during the 14th Joint Defence Cooperation Committee (JDCC) meeting in Abu Dhabi.





The high-level meeting was attended by officials from both countries, with India's Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh leading the Indian delegation. Discussions focused on assessing changing regional and global security dynamics and identifying practical measures to strengthen bilateral defence cooperation.





According to the Ministry of Defence, both sides deliberated on emerging geopolitical realities and the prevailing “no war, no peace” security environment. The two countries also agreed on actionable measures aimed at translating the vision of their leadership into tangible security outcomes.





The ministry stated: “The 14th India-UAE JDCC was held in Abu Dhabi, giving fresh impetus to the Strategic Defence Partnership between the two countries. Both sides deliberated on emerging geopolitical realities and the prevailing 'no war, no peace' security environment. The two countries outlined actionable points to translate the leadership's vision into tangible security outcomes.”





Rajesh Kumar Singh is currently on a two-day visit to the UAE for the JDCC discussions. During his visit, he paid tribute at Wahat Al Karama in Abu Dhabi, a national memorial dedicated to members of the UAE Armed Forces and other service personnel who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.





The latest JDCC meeting builds upon growing defence engagement between the two countries. The previous, 13th edition of the committee meeting was held in New Delhi on 30 July 2025, reflecting the regular institutional dialogue that underpins the expanding defence relationship.





Defence ties have strengthened considerably in recent years, supported by increased military exercises, naval cooperation and broader strategic collaboration. India and the UAE share a common interest in regional stability, maritime security and countering emerging security threats across the Indian Ocean region and the wider Middle East.





Last month, the armies of both countries concluded the joint military exercise Mountain Guardian 2026 at the Foreign Training Node in Chaubatia, Uttarakhand. The exercise ran from 5 to 18 October and involved joint planning, tactical drills and integrated field training.





The Indian Army said the exercise focused on enhancing interoperability, operational coordination and combat effectiveness in sub-conventional operations.





It added that the exercise reaffirmed the shared commitment of both armies to operational excellence, enhanced interoperability and enduring military cooperation, further strengthening the India-UAE strategic defence partnership.





Naval cooperation has also continued to deepen. In September, India and the UAE held the 10th Navy Staff Talks in Abu Dhabi, co-chaired by Commodore Kartik Srimal and Staff Brigadier Obaid Mubarak Al Ghfeli of the UAE Navy.





During those discussions, both sides explored opportunities to expand operational engagements, training exchanges, maritime security cooperation and professional interactions. The two navies reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral naval collaboration and deepening their maritime partnership.





The latest round of defence discussions in Abu Dhabi highlights the growing breadth of India-UAE security cooperation, with both nations seeking to translate strategic convergence into practical military and security outcomes amid an increasingly complex regional environment.





ANI







