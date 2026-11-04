



Indian-American voters across Northern Virginia turned out in significant numbers on Election Day, describing the 2026 US midterm elections as a crucial test of political representation, immigrant acceptance and community security.





Many voters cited concerns over anti-immigrant sentiment, immigration rights and rising household expenses as key factors influencing their decisions at the ballot box. Several members of the community encouraged support for Democratic candidates, including Suhas Subramanyam and Senator Mark Warner, arguing that they better represent the interests and concerns of Indian-Americans.





Speaking after casting a ballot in Ashburn, one voter pointed to what they described as increasing hostility towards Indians in parts of the United States and said the election carried major implications for how immigrant communities would be treated in the future.





"This election, you have seen the attacks that they have put on Indians across the country... We need to be thinking about what is going to put us in a good position in this country, what is going to put us in a position where we will be accepted as Americans," the voter said.





The voter added: "Do we trust the group that has consistently hated us? Or do we trust the group that has given us opportunities? I think the choice here is very easy. I think if you look at who supports us, who believes that we should be Americans, I think the answer is very clear. It's the Democrats."





Another voter, Sridhar Nagareddy, emphasised the importance of the election for immigrant communities, highlighting concerns about discrimination, immigration rights and the overall cost of living.





"Today, the elections are more important for immigrants especially. The hate is going on, immigration rights, high gas prices - come, vote and support Suhas and Mark Warner," Nagareddy said. "They are the right people to support our community and our voices."





Earlier in the day, Congressman Suhas Subramanyam met supporters at a polling station in Sterling as Virginians participated in the nationwide midterm elections.





Virginia voters are deciding a number of closely watched federal contests that will influence the state's voice in Washington and potentially affect the balance of power in Congress.





Democratic Senator Mark Warner is seeking a fourth term in the US Senate and faces Republican challenger Bert Mizusawa, a retired US Army Major General. The Senate race has focused on competing approaches to fiscal policy, anti-corruption efforts and national security.





Meanwhile, in Virginia's 10th Congressional District, incumbent Democrat Suhas Subramanyam is campaigning for re-election to the House of Representatives. Subramanyam, the first Indian-American elected to represent the district and a former policy adviser in the Obama White House, is facing Republican candidate Dave Beckwith, a veteran of the US Air Force with three decades of service.





The district encompasses Loudoun, Fauquier and Rappahannock counties, where issues such as immigration policy, political representation and rising living costs have emerged as major concerns among voters.





The Virginia contests are taking place as more than 230 million eligible Americans head to the polls in the 2026 midterm elections, widely viewed as a referendum on the second half of President Donald Trump's term in office.





With all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 Senate seats being contested, the elections will determine which party controls Congress for the remainder of the presidential term.





Recent polling and election forecasts have indicated potential Democratic gains, with Democrats seeking the narrow majorities required to retake control of both the House and Senate. Pre-election surveys conducted by The New York Times and Siena University have also suggested Democratic advantages in most of the key battleground states expected to determine control of the Senate.





ANI







