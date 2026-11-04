



As the character of warfare evolves towards increasingly interconnected and technology-driven operations, the Indian Army is intensifying its focus on the space domain as a critical enabler of battlefield success.





On 3 November 2026, the Indian Army hosted a seminar titled “Emerging Battlefield: Leveraging Space for Land Forces” at the Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi. The event brought together specialists and stakeholders from the Armed Forces, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), industry and academia to examine the growing role of space technologies in land operations.





Discussions centred on several key themes, including Space Domain Awareness, Space Denial capabilities and secure satellite communications.





Participants explored how these capabilities can enhance situational awareness, strengthen operational effectiveness and support faster, more informed decision-making during Multi-Domain Operations.





The seminar underscored the increasing importance of integrating space-based assets into military planning as armed forces worldwide adapt to an environment where land, air, sea, cyber and space domains are becoming more closely linked. Reliable access to space-enabled intelligence, communications and surveillance is increasingly viewed as a decisive factor in modern military operations.





A major focus of the deliberations was the need to build resilient indigenous space technologies capable of supporting military requirements under contested conditions.





Participants highlighted the value of strengthening domestic innovation and reducing dependence on external systems, reflecting India's broader emphasis on self-reliance in critical strategic capabilities.





The event also reinforced the importance of deeper collaboration between military organisations, government agencies, research institutions and private industry.





Such cooperation is seen as essential for accelerating technological development and ensuring that advanced space-based solutions can be effectively integrated into operational military frameworks.





By bringing together experts from across multiple sectors, the seminar provided a platform to assess emerging opportunities and challenges in the space domain while helping shape future capabilities for India's land forces.





The discussions reflected a growing recognition that resilient space infrastructure, secure communications networks and enhanced awareness of activity in space will play an increasingly significant role in preparing the Indian Army for the demands of future warfare.





Agencies







