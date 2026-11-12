



The Indian Army has opened a new chapter in border surveillance across Jammu & Kashmir by deploying four\-legged robotic systems alongside soldiers and military dogs to maintain constant vigilance in some of the region’s most challenging forward areas, Times of India reported





The move forms part of a broader modernisation effort along the Line of Control (LoC), where the Army has integrated artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, smart fencing, satellite\-enabled monitoring and enhanced multi\-agency intelligence coordination to strengthen border security.





Additional technological upgrades include laser\-based counter\-drone systems and laser intrusion\-detection components deployed across sections of the border in Jammu & Kashmir, improving the ability to detect and respond to emerging threats.





At the centre of this transformation are the four\-legged robotic units known as MULEs, or Multi\-Utility Legged Equipment. The Army received its first batch of 100 robotic mules in June 2024 and has since expanded their deployment to sensitive sectors including Akhnoor and Rajouri.





The robotic systems recently drew widespread attention after videos showing them patrolling in the Akhnoor sector circulated online, highlighting the Army’s growing reliance on autonomous and semi\-autonomous technologies for frontier surveillance.





According to defence sources, “Hundreds of such robotic mules have already been deployed along the LoC and border in Jammu to strengthen surveillance systems. These machines have not only provided a new edge to border security with advanced technology and real\-time intelligence in high\-security sectors but also helped in providing logistics in rugged and difficult terrains in forward areas.”





Beyond surveillance duties, the robotic platforms are increasingly being used to support ambush operations during encounters with infiltrators and terrorists. They also assist troops by monitoring and tracking suspicious enemy movements in difficult terrain.





One of the key advantages of the four\-legged robotic chassis is its ability to traverse locations that conventional wheeled or tracked vehicles find difficult or impossible to access. The machines can climb steep mountain slopes, move across 45\-degree inclines, operate in snow\-covered regions, cross rivers and function effectively in desert environments.





The robotic mules have been engineered for extreme operating conditions, remaining functional in temperatures ranging from approximately \-40°C to \+55°C. This makes them suitable for year\-round deployment across diverse terrains and climatic conditions encountered by the Indian Army.





The platforms also reduce the physical burden on frontline troops by carrying tactical payloads of between 12 kg and 15 kg, including ammunition, rations and fuel. This capability enhances operational endurance in remote forward posts where logistics support can be demanding.





Equipped with 360\-degree cameras, electro\-optical systems, thermal and infrared sensors, and radar\-based technologies, the robotic units provide real\-time threat detection, object recognition and situational awareness. These capabilities allow soldiers to gather intelligence more effectively while reducing exposure to potential risks in hostile environments.





The deployment reflects a wider global trend among modern armed forces towards the use of unmanned ground systems for reconnaissance, surveillance, logistics support and force protection.





For the Indian Army, the expanding use of robotic mules represents another step towards integrating advanced technologies into frontline operations while enhancing both operational efficiency and soldier safety along one of the world's most heavily monitored borders.





Agencies







