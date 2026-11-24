



The Indian Navy has taken delivery of its second Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC) within just 18 days, as Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE) handed over INS Ashank shortly after delivering INS Amini on 5 November 2026.





The rapid succession of deliveries underlines both the Navy’s ongoing force modernisation efforts and GRSE’s growing warship production capacity.





Ashank was formally delivered by GRSE, a Navratna public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Defence. The vessel was accepted on behalf of the Indian Navy by Rear Admiral Gautam Marwaha, VSM, Chief Staff Officer (Technical) at Headquarters Eastern Naval Command.





With the delivery of Ashank, GRSE has now built a total of 120 warships, including 82 vessels delivered to the Indian Navy, highlighting the shipyard’s long-standing contribution to India’s maritime security architecture.





The ASW-SWC class has been specifically designed to detect, track and engage hostile submarines operating in shallow coastal waters. These vessels are intended to enhance the protection of India's coastline, ports, harbours and strategically important maritime infrastructure against underwater threats.





To fulfil this role, the ships are equipped with advanced sonar systems capable of locating underwater contacts, while lightweight torpedoes and indigenous rocket launchers provide the ability to neutralise submarine threats. In addition to anti-submarine operations, the vessels contribute to coastal surveillance missions and possess mine-laying capabilities.





Among the largest Indian Navy warships powered by waterjets, the ASW-SWC vessels are optimised for manoeuvring in shallow and restricted waters where conventional larger warships face limitations. Their high manoeuvrability makes them particularly suited to coastal security operations.





The eight-vessel ASW-SWC program forms part of the Navy’s wider drive to expand its indigenous fleet and strengthen maritime readiness through domestically manufactured platforms. The project aligns closely with India's broader self-reliance objectives in the defence sector.





Ashank incorporates approximately 88% indigenous content, reflecting significant progress in domestic naval manufacturing. The vessel is fitted with a 30mm Naval Surface Gun produced by GRSE, further demonstrating the integration of locally developed systems into frontline naval platforms.





The name Ashank, meaning fearlessness and an undaunted spirit, symbolises the vessel’s intended mission of safeguarding India's maritime frontiers and maintaining security in coastal waters.





GRSE currently has 12 frontline naval platforms under construction for the Indian Navy. These include one Project 17A Advanced Stealth Frigate, two ASW-SWCs, four Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels and five Next Generation Corvettes.





Beyond naval projects, the shipbuilder is also constructing 36 additional vessels across multiple categories, including 13 platforms for export markets. This expanding order book reflects the growing strength of India's shipbuilding industry and its increasing role in supporting both domestic requirements and international demand.





The addition of Ashank further enhances the Indian Navy’s anti-submarine warfare capability at a time when coastal security and underwater domain awareness remain critical priorities across the Indian Ocean region.





The vessel’s high indigenous content, specialised shallow-water design and advanced anti-submarine systems underscore India's continuing focus on building a modern, self-reliant and combat-ready naval force.





Agencies











