



The Indian Navy has successfully rescued all 20 crew members of the Iranian fishing vessel Azini following a meticulously coordinated 48-hour operation in the Arabian Sea, underscoring India's growing capability to respond rapidly to maritime security threats far from its coastline.





The vessel had been hijacked by Somali pirates on 29 October while operating off the northeastern coast of Somalia. The seizure reportedly took place between the coastal towns of Bandar Bayla and Hafun, a region that has witnessed renewed pirate activity in recent years.





The rescue mission was conducted more than 3,000 km from Mumbai and culminated on 2 November after Indian naval forces located, intercepted and secured the release of both the vessel and its crew.





Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the Indian Navy for what he described as a "meticulously coordinated operation" and praised the professionalism displayed throughout the mission.





"The swift localisation, interception and safe release of the crew and vessel from significantly-armed pirates, with timely support from the Indian Air Force, speak well of the Indian Navy's high operational readiness and ability to respond decisively to maritime threats across the region," Singh said.





The operation received crucial support from the Indian Air Force, highlighting the effectiveness of joint-force coordination during long-range maritime security missions.





Additional reports indicate that the operation was led by destroyer INS Kolkata, backed by maritime surveillance assets including long-range reconnaissance aircraft. Indian forces reportedly maintained sustained operational pressure on the hijackers throughout the 48-hour mission, enabling the safe recovery of all personnel on board.





Praising the sailors, aviators and support teams involved, Singh said the operation reflected India's enduring commitment to safeguarding lives and ensuring security across vital sea lanes in the Indian Ocean Region.





"Our brave personnel have once again demonstrated India's ability, intent and resolve to safeguard lives, uphold maritime security and ensure stability across the Indian Ocean Region," he said.





"India continues to stand resolute in ensuring SAFE SEAS and a free, open and secure Indian Ocean Region," he added.





The rescue comes amid continuing concerns over a resurgence of Somali piracy in parts of the western Indian Ocean and the Gulf of Aden, where commercial shipping and fishing vessels remain vulnerable to attack.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Congratulated the brave seamen:





My congratulations to #Indian Navy for successfully executing a meticulously coordinated 48-hour operation to rescue all 20 crew members of the pirated fishing vessel, Azini, more than 3000 km from Mumbai in the Arabian Sea, on 02 Nov 26. The swift localisation, interception and safe release of the crew and vessel from significantly-armed pirates, with timely support from the Indian Air Force, speak well of the Indian Navy’s high operational readiness and ability to respond decisively to maritime threats across the region. Our brave personnel have once again demonstrated India’s ability, intent and resolve to safeguard lives, uphold maritime security and ensure stability across the Indian Ocean Region. India continues to stand resolute in ensuring SAFE SEAS and a free, open and secure Indian Ocean Region. #IndianNavy #IndianAirForce #SafeSeas— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 2, 2026





The Indian Navy has maintained continuous anti-piracy patrols in the Gulf of Aden since 23 October 2008. At least one Indian warship remains deployed in the region at all times to safeguard seaborne trade, reassure merchant mariners and deter piracy, reflecting New Delhi's long-standing commitment to maritime security across the wider Indian Ocean.





Agencies







