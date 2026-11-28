



The Indian Navy has issued a Request for Information (RFI) for the acquisition of Long Range Autonomous Aerial Vehicles (LR-AAVs) aimed at significantly enhancing its maritime Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities.





The requirement signals the Navy's intent to strengthen persistent maritime monitoring across vast ocean areas through advanced unmanned systems capable of operating independently in demanding naval environments.





According to the RFI, the Navy is seeking platforms capable of remaining airborne for more than 12 hours, providing the endurance required for extended surveillance missions, wide-area maritime patrols and continuous intelligence gathering.





The proposed LR-AAVs must be able to carry an integrated sensor payload exceeding 20 kg, enabling the deployment of sophisticated electro-optical, infrared and other surveillance equipment essential for maritime operations.





A key requirement is unassisted Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) capability. This would allow the aircraft to operate from naval vessels without the need for launch and recovery infrastructure, increasing operational flexibility during deployments at sea.





The Navy has also specified a Beyond Line of Sight (BLOS) communications range of more than 350 nautical miles, allowing operators to conduct missions over considerable distances while maintaining connectivity and control.





The platforms are expected to incorporate artificial intelligence-enabled target detection and tracking capabilities. Such features would support faster identification, classification and monitoring of maritime contacts while reducing operator workload.





The aircraft must be capable of autonomous operations during both day and night, ensuring uninterrupted mission availability across varying operational conditions and enhancing round-the-clock maritime awareness.





Shipborne performance in challenging maritime conditions forms another critical requirement. The LR-AAVs will need to operate reliably from moving naval platforms while coping with adverse weather, high sea states and complex operational environments.





The intended applications include Maritime Domain Awareness, Search and Rescue (SAR) missions, long-range BLOS operations and vessel tracking. These capabilities are increasingly important as the Indian Navy seeks to improve monitoring of strategic sea lanes, exclusive economic zones and wider areas of interest across the Indian Ocean Region.





The program presents a significant opportunity for India's indigenous UAV and defence technology industry. Domestic manufacturers and defence Start-Ups developing advanced autonomous aviation, AI-enabled sensing, secure communications and naval unmanned systems are expected to be key participants as the Navy advances its next-generation maritime surveillance capabilities.





Agencies







