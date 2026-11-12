



The Indian Navy has commenced the fifth edition of its nationwide coastal defence exercise, Sea Vigil-26, aimed at evaluating India’s preparedness against maritime security threats and strengthening the country’s coastal defence architecture.





Scheduled from 11 to 19 November, the exercise will span India’s entire coastline as well as its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), making it one of the most expansive maritime security assessments conducted in the country.





As the lead coordinating agency, the Indian Navy will oversee participation from all coastal states and Union Territories, alongside a wide range of maritime stakeholders.





Fishing and coastal communities will also play an important role, reflecting the growing emphasis on community involvement in maritime surveillance and security awareness.





Sea Vigil-26 will be conducted in two distinct phases. The first phase, titled 'Coastal Defence & Security Readiness Evaluation (CDSRE)', will run from 11 to 17 November and focus on assessing preparedness, coordination and response mechanisms across the coastal security network.





The second stage, known as the 'Sea Phase', will take place on 18 and 19 November, concentrating on operational activities at sea and the practical validation of security procedures.





The exercise brings together a broad spectrum of organisations responsible for safeguarding India’s maritime domain. Assets and personnel from the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, Coastal Security Police, Customs authorities and other maritime agencies will participate in a coordinated evaluation of national coastal defence arrangements.





Support for the exercise is being provided by several central ministries, including the Ministries of Defence, Home Affairs, Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Petroleum and Natural Gas, and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying. Their involvement underlines the importance of an integrated approach to maritime security, particularly in protecting ports, offshore infrastructure and coastal economic activity.





Sea Vigil was conceptualised in 2018 as part of a wider effort to test and reinforce maritime security measures introduced after the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks. The attacks exposed significant shortcomings in coastal surveillance, inter-agency coordination and maritime monitoring, prompting a comprehensive overhaul of India’s coastal security framework.





Since its inception, the exercise has evolved into a national-level mechanism for identifying vulnerabilities, assessing readiness and improving coordination among security agencies operating across coastal and maritime environments.





The latest edition is particularly significant because of its scale, geographical reach and multi-agency participation. It provides an opportunity to assess not only the effectiveness of existing coastal security arrangements but also the integration of local communities, state authorities and national security organisations into a unified maritime security structure.





Recent editions of Sea Vigil have expanded their focus to include the protection of critical offshore assets, coastal infrastructure and strategic maritime installations, while also examining how agencies respond to emerging and unconventional maritime threats.





Sea Vigil-26 will additionally serve as a precursor to the Indian Navy’s biennial Theatre Level Readiness Operational Exercise (TROPEX), one of the country’s largest military exercises at sea.





While Sea Vigil concentrates on coastal defence and maritime security near the shoreline, TROPEX evaluates operational readiness across a much broader maritime theatre, including high-seas operations. Together, the two exercises provide a comprehensive assessment of India’s ability to address the full spectrum of maritime security challenges.





By testing coordination mechanisms, validating security procedures and examining response capabilities across the nation’s coastline and EEZ, Sea Vigil-26 is expected to provide a realistic assessment of India’s maritime security posture while helping further strengthen the country’s overall national security framework.





Agencies







