

The Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) has launched a major fleet expansion initiative, issuing tenders valued at up to $3.2 billion for the construction of 22 merchant vessels.

The program forms part of a broader national effort to strengthen India's maritime transport capability, reduce dependence on foreign-flagged ships and accelerate the development of a competitive domestic shipbuilding industry.

At the centre of the procurement plan are eight Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs) with a capacity of 88,000 cubic metres each. Designed to transport liquefied petroleum gas, including butane and propane, as well as ammonia, the vessels are collectively valued at approximately $950 million.





Once delivered, four of the ships will be chartered to Indian Oil Corporation, while Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited will each receive two vessels under charter arrangements.





The tender package also includes six large container ships capable of carrying 18,000 TEU. Two of these vessels are intended for SCI, while the remaining four are earmarked for the proposed Bharat Container Shipping Line, a venture being developed through collaboration between SCI, Container Corporation of India and Sagarmala Finance Corporation. The initiative is intended to expand India's presence in the global container shipping market and enhance national logistics resilience.





In addition, SCI plans to acquire six mid-sized container vessels with a capacity of 8,000 TEU each to strengthen its existing liner operations. The company has also sought bids for two Suezmax crude oil tankers with a capacity of 155,000 DWT, further diversifying and modernising its commercial fleet.





A key feature of the tender strategy is its strong emphasis on domestic shipbuilding and technology transfer. Foreign shipyards seeking to participate must either invest in Indian shipbuilding facilities or establish arrangements that transfer shipbuilding expertise and advanced technologies to Indian partners. The objective is to build local industrial capacity while ensuring access to proven international design and construction standards.





For the VLGC program specifically, foreign bidders must demonstrate a proven track record by having delivered at least three VLGCs, Very Large Ethane Carriers or LNG carriers during the previous five years.





Qualifying bidders must also commit to building the vessels in India through an approved structure. This may involve constructing two ships overseas and six in an Indian facility in which the foreign yard holds a majority stake, or undertaking the work through an Indian shipyard operating under an international technical collaboration agreement.





The procurement framework further strengthens domestic industry participation through a Right of First Refusal mechanism. Under this arrangement, eligible Indian shipyards can match the lowest foreign bid and secure the contract, encouraging localisation while maintaining competitive pricing.





The framework is also linked to infrastructure modernisation requirements and supports the adoption of cleaner propulsion options, including LNG and methanol, reflecting wider industry efforts to reduce emissions and improve environmental performance.





The vessel orders are expected to support India's long-term maritime ambitions by expanding national shipping capacity, creating opportunities for local shipbuilders and fostering the transfer of advanced shipbuilding knowledge.





The program aligns with broader government efforts to strengthen the country's maritime ecosystem, increase self-reliance in strategic transport sectors and establish India as a more prominent player in global shipbuilding and commercial shipping.





Agencies







