



Iran has expressed its appreciation to India, the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force following the successful rescue of 20 Iranian crew members from the hijacked fishing vessel Azini in the Arabian Sea.





In a statement issued by the Iranian Embassy in New Delhi, Tehran praised the professionalism, courage and coordination displayed by the Indian armed forces during the complex operation, which culminated in the safe recovery of all crew members after a 48-hour mission.





The embassy said the rescue highlighted India's commitment to humanitarian assistance and its readiness to save lives beyond its own borders. It also described the operation as a powerful example of friendship, solidarity and cooperation between India and Iran, while conveying gratitude to all personnel involved in bringing the sailors safely home.





The Azini had been seized by armed pirates off the north-eastern coast of Somalia, an area that has long been vulnerable to maritime crime despite international anti-piracy efforts. Indian authorities assessed that the vessel could potentially be used as a mother ship to support further attacks against commercial shipping in the region, increasing the urgency of the response.





The Indian Navy launched a coordinated operation involving a frontline warship and maritime reconnaissance aircraft to locate, monitor and intercept the hijacked vessel. Continuous surveillance enabled forces to track the ship's movements across the Arabian Sea.





In a high-risk phase of the mission, Indian Navy Marine Commandos were inserted onto the vessel through a precision airdrop conducted with the support of an Indian Air Force C-17 transport aircraft. The commandos subsequently secured the fishing vessel, neutralised the pirate threat and ensured the safe release of all 20 crew members.





The operation was completed on 2 November, more than 3,000 kilometres from Mumbai, demonstrating India's ability to project maritime security capabilities across a vast area of the Indian Ocean Region.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the Indian Navy on the successful execution of the mission, stating that it had demonstrated the service's capability to locate and intercept a hijacked vessel and secure the release of its crew from heavily armed pirates.





He also praised the Indian Air Force for its timely support, noting that the seamless coordination between the two services reflected a high level of operational preparedness and the ability to respond rapidly to maritime security challenges.





Commending the personnel involved, Singh said the operation underscored India's determination to protect lives, uphold maritime security and contribute to stability across the Indian Ocean Region.





Reaffirming New Delhi's broader commitment to regional security, the Defence Minister stated that India would continue its efforts to ensure safe seas and maintain a free, open and secure Indian Ocean Region.





Retaining the key sentiment of the mission, Iran specifically commended the Indian forces for their “professionalism, courage and coordination”, while Rajnath Singh said the operation demonstrated the Navy's operational readiness and its capacity to counter maritime threats across the region.





Agencies







