



India's defence sector is rapidly expanding beyond the goal of self-reliance and is increasingly strengthening its position in the global market, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said during his visit to Japan, PTI reported.





Addressing members of the Indian community in Tokyo, Singh highlighted the significant progress achieved in defence manufacturing and exports, alongside the growing capabilities of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force.





The Defence Minister stated that India's domestic defence production has crossed a record ₹1.80 lakh crore. He noted that this marks a sharp rise from approximately ₹48,000 crore a decade ago, underscoring the country's sustained focus on indigenous manufacturing and capability development.





He also pointed to the remarkable growth in defence exports, which have climbed from ₹600 crore to an all-time high of ₹38,000 crore. According to Singh, this reflects India's expanding indigenous expertise and increasing presence in the international defence market.





"Today, India is exporting defence products on a large scale, while the country's defence production is growing at an unprecedented pace," Singh said.





He added, "India's defence sector is moving beyond self-reliance to strengthen its global standing."





Singh further emphasised that India's economy has maintained strong momentum despite global uncertainties and the ongoing crisis in West Asia.





"With a growth rate of around 7.8 per cent, India is firmly establishing itself among the world's fastest-growing major economies. This reflects India's economic strength and sustained growth," he said.





Singh, accompanied by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, arrived in Japan for the fourth India-Japan Foreign and Defence Ministers' Dialogue, commonly known as the 2+2 dialogue.





The discussions are expected to review the full spectrum of bilateral defence and strategic cooperation between the two countries, including defence equipment and technology collaboration, maritime security, joint military exercises and defence industrial partnerships.





Upon his arrival at Japan's Ministry of Defence, Singh was accorded a Guard of Honour by his Japanese counterpart, Defence Minister Koizumi.





The two ministers later visited the Funakoshi area in Yokosuka, where they inspected the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force's JS Natori, a Mogami-class multi-mission stealth frigate.





Japanese officials described the visit as an important opportunity to advance practical maritime security cooperation and deepen mutual trust between the two nations.





Sharing photographs from the visit, Singh said the growing maritime partnership between India and Japan reflects the deep trust and shared commitment of both countries to maintaining a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific.





Japanese officials also stressed that cooperation between the two countries would continue to support peace, stability and prosperity across the Indo-Pacific region. While travelling to the Yokosuka naval base, Singh remarked that his Japanese counterpart was "playing the perfect host".





The visit follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent trip to Manila, where he participated in a Quad summit alongside Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and the leaders of the United States and Australia.





Ahead of the talks, Singh said India and Japan share a common vision for a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific founded on democratic values and mutual trust.





He added that discussions in Japan would explore new opportunities to deepen cooperation in technology, maritime security and regional stability.





Singh's bilateral meeting with Koizumi marks their third interaction this year, following previous engagements in India in August and in the Philippines in October, highlighting the increasing depth and frequency of defence engagement between the two strategic partners.





PTI







