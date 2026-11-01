



India’s military aviation community is facing mounting pressures as pilot shortages, ageing supply chains and uncertainty over future combat requirements converge at a critical time for the country’s air power ambitions.





The Indian Air Force remains authorised for 4,239 pilot positions but has only around 3,834 pilots available, leaving a shortfall of roughly 405 personnel. The gap predates the war in Ukraine, but disruptions to global supply chains and defence support networks have complicated efforts to sustain operational readiness.





A significant portion of India’s combat aviation fleet continues to be derived from Russian designs. Around half of the Air Force’s fighter inventory, along with most of its training aircraft lineage, is linked to Russian aerospace systems, making maintenance and parts availability particularly vulnerable to external disruptions.





The Indian Navy faces similar challenges. Around 650 pilots are required to support operations centred on INS Vikramaditya, which operates MiG-29K carrier-borne fighters alongside a mix of Kamov and Western-origin helicopters.





Russia’s increased wartime requirements have reportedly slowed the delivery of critical support, including engine overhauls and radar upgrades for the MiG-29K fleet. As a result, fewer aircraft are available for pilot qualification and carrier flight operations.





Reduced flying opportunities can have serious consequences for naval aviation. Every cancelled carrier qualification cycle increases the risk of pilots losing proficiency in demanding carrier landing operations, particularly during night recoveries. Such challenges are not unique to India and have also affected Western carrier air wings during periods of reduced aircraft availability.





The difficulties surrounding maintenance and sustainment are influencing broader debates about the future direction of India’s combat aviation procurement. Discussions involving the proposed F-21 fighter, derived from the F-16, as well as a potential Su-57 export offering, are closely tied to how Indian planners assess future battlefields.





A central question is whether future conflicts will resemble the drone-heavy environment seen in Ukraine, where unmanned systems and electronic warfare play increasingly dominant roles, or whether they will be defined by advanced stealth aircraft competing in highly contested airspace.





Pilot training remains a crucial element of this challenge. Indian Air Force cadets typically progress through the Pilatus PC-7 MK-II, Kiran jet trainer and Hawk MK-132 advanced jet trainer before transitioning to frontline combat aircraft.





The IAF will soon start induction the indigenous HTT-40 trainer aircraft.





That transition has become more demanding because simulator support equipment sourced from Russia has experienced delays. Training systems are essential for preparing pilots to operate sophisticated combat aircraft safely and efficiently, particularly as modern fighters become increasingly reliant on complex sensors and mission systems.





When operational aircraft are unavailable because of maintenance backlogs or spare-parts shortages, squadron commanders are forced to distribute flying hours among a smaller pool of serviceable jets. Even limited groundings of Su-30MKI and MiG-29 aircraft can place additional strain on training schedules and pilot currency requirements.





The situation underscores a broader issue confronting Indian military aviation: maintaining pilot proficiency is not solely a matter of recruiting personnel but also ensuring adequate aircraft availability, reliable training infrastructure and resilient logistical support.





As India weighs future fighter acquisitions and pursues greater self-reliance in aerospace manufacturing and maintenance, the ability to sustain both aircraft and aircrew readiness may prove just as important as the capabilities of any new platform.





Agencies







