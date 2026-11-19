



IndiGo has suspended all flights to and from Jeddah, Madinah, Riyadh and Dammam until 30 November 2026, citing the prevailing security situation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.





The airline announced that all services connecting the four Saudi cities will remain cancelled until the end of the month. Passengers affected by the disruption are being contacted using the details provided at the time of booking.





In its travel advisory, IndiGo stated: "In view of the prevailing security situation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, all flights to and from Jeddah, Madinah, Riyadh and Dammam have been cancelled until 30 November 2026 (inclusive)."





The carrier added that it is committed to keeping customers informed and providing the necessary assistance throughout the disruption.





"We remain committed to keeping our customers updated and extending the necessary assistance during this period," the airline said.





IndiGo also stressed that it is continuing to monitor developments closely and assess the situation, adding that the "safety and security of our customers and crew remain our highest priority."





The suspension comes amid heightened regional security concerns following reports of fresh cross-border attacks involving Yemen's Houthi movement and targets inside Saudi Arabia.





According to reports, the Saudi-led coalition said its forces intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched towards the Kingdom's southern region. A coalition spokesperson did not provide additional details regarding the interception.





Saudi authorities also briefly issued emergency alerts warning of potential danger in Abha City and the Khamis Mushait governorate in the south-west of the country. Those alerts were later withdrawn after the Saudi Civil Defence stated that the threat had passed.





At the same time, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree claimed the group had launched several ballistic missiles at a target in the Jizan region. He also claimed that a drone strike on the Khamis Mushait airbase had achieved a direct hit.





Saree further alleged that Houthi forces had previously targeted King Khalid Airport and a financial district in Riyadh.





However, Saudi authorities have not publicly confirmed the Houthi claims regarding the reported missile and drone attacks.





The latest developments have intensified security concerns within the Kingdom and prompted IndiGo to temporarily halt operations to and from four of Saudi Arabia's key cities while it continues to review the situation.





ANI







