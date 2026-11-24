Italian-built Tecnam P2012 Sentinel twin-engine aircraft configured for coastal intelligence





Italy’s naval defence industry is deepening maritime ties with both India and Pakistan, underscoring its growing presence across South Asia's strategic naval sector.





On 30 December 2025, India’s Ministry of Defence signed a contract worth more than €200 million (approximately ₹1,896 crore) with WASS Submarine Systems, a subsidiary of Italian shipbuilding group Fincantieri, for the supply of 48 Black Shark Advanced heavyweight torpedoes.





The acquisition will equip all six Scorpene-class, or Kalvari-class, submarines operated by the Indian Navy. The agreement also covers launch systems, maintenance equipment and spare parts, providing a comprehensive underwater weapons package rather than a standalone ammunition purchase.





Deliveries are scheduled between 2028 and 2030 and will be carried out from WASS’s production facility in Livorno, Italy. Fincantieri has described the deal as the largest contract in WASS’s history, secured during the company’s 150th anniversary year.





The purchase ends a procurement saga that lasted almost a decade. WASS had originally been selected to supply heavyweight torpedoes for India’s Scorpene fleet, but the program was derailed after restrictions were imposed on Leonardo-linked companies following the AgustaWestland controversy. As a result, India’s submarines entered service without their intended modern heavyweight torpedo capability.





The Black Shark Advanced is regarded as one of the most capable heavyweight torpedoes currently available. Designed for anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare missions, it features fibre-optic guidance, advanced acoustic homing systems, reduced acoustic signature and long-range engagement capability. The weapon is already in service with the Italian Navy and several other international operators.





The agreement also reflects a broader improvement in defence relations between India and Italy. After India lifted restrictions on Leonardo in 2021, both countries expanded defence discussions, culminating in closer naval and industrial cooperation. New Delhi has simultaneously continued to emphasise domestic manufacturing, technology transfer and indigenous support capabilities under its wider self-reliance objectives.





Italian industry has indicated that future collaboration could include greater localisation and maintenance capabilities within India. WASS has also expressed support for potential technology transfer and industrial partnerships should additional requirements emerge.





At the same time, Italy’s defence sector has continued to build maritime links with Pakistan.





Reports emerging in late 2026 indicated that the Pakistan Navy inducted two Italian-built Tecnam P2012 Sentinel twin-engine aircraft configured for coastal intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions. The aircraft are intended to strengthen maritime domain awareness and coastal security operations.





Pakistan has also worked with Leonardo on the development of its Sea Sultan maritime patrol aircraft programme. The project involves converting Embraer Lineage-1000 business jets into long-range maritime patrol platforms capable of anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare and wide-area surveillance missions.





The parallel expansion of Italian defence cooperation with both South Asian rivals highlights Rome’s increasingly prominent role in regional naval modernisation efforts. While India has encouraged deeper industrial collaboration and reportedly cautioned against sensitive defence technology sharing with Pakistan, Italian firms have continued to pursue opportunities on both sides of the Arabian Sea.





For Italy’s defence industry, the strategy strengthens commercial opportunities across two important naval markets. For India and Pakistan, it illustrates how European defence suppliers are becoming an increasingly significant source of advanced maritime capabilities amid intensifying competition in the Indian Ocean region.





Agencies







