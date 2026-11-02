



India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reaffirmed New Delhi’s longstanding position that major international conflicts must be resolved through dialogue and negotiation rather than military escalation during the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Atlanta, United States.





Speaking after a series of high-level discussions, Jaishankar said the gathering focused on three key themes: geopolitical challenges, energy and food security, and the resilience of global supply chains. He described the exchanges among participating nations as open, constructive and substantive.





Reflecting on discussions surrounding global conflicts, Jaishankar stressed that the world is currently witnessing two major crises with consequences extending far beyond their immediate regions. Emphasising India’s approach, he stated, “Look, there are big conflicts today, two major conflicts which are having global ramifications,” adding that “there are no military solutions; we have to find a diplomatic pathway.”





He noted that India’s advocacy of peaceful engagement and negotiated settlements found resonance among a number of foreign ministers attending the meeting, underscoring growing concern over the wider impact of prolonged conflicts on the global economy and international stability.





On energy and food security, Jaishankar warned that developing nations are facing mounting pressures due to disruptions in global energy markets. He criticised what he described as distortions in energy trade and the politicisation of energy flows, arguing that such developments are harming economies that are least able to absorb rising costs and supply uncertainties.





“This distortion of the energy markets, the politicisation of energy flows, this is something which is very harmful,” he said. He further cautioned that “the Global South was bearing the brunt of the energy shortages and that something needs to be done.”





Highlighting broader economic vulnerabilities, Jaishankar pointed to disruptions in grain exports linked to bottlenecks in the Black Sea region, as well as fertiliser supply challenges aggravated by tensions affecting critical maritime routes through the Persian Gulf and Red Sea. These pressures, he suggested, continue to threaten food security and economic stability across many parts of the developing world.





Addressing the need for greater economic resilience, the minister called for diversified manufacturing and stronger global supply chains capable of withstanding shocks caused by conflicts, geopolitical tensions, climate-related events and other disruptions. He argued that overdependence on limited production centres increases risks for countries and businesses alike.





EAM Jaishankar also advocated the promotion of industrial diversification, de-risking of supply networks and the creation of transparent, reliable supply chains. He stressed that the global economy would benefit from broader distribution of production capabilities and reduced vulnerability to disruptions affecting any single region.





In line with India’s wider diplomatic message, he urged G20 members to work towards more stable, predictable and depoliticised markets while resisting predatory economic practices. He maintained that secure supply chains, energy accessibility and economic cooperation are essential foundations for sustainable global growth.





On the sidelines of the meeting, Jaishankar also held discussions with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, where the two leaders exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict, developments in the Gulf region and other multilateral issues of international concern.





The meeting, convened under the United States’ G20 presidency, took place against the backdrop of continuing geopolitical tensions and growing concerns over energy security, food supply disruptions and the resilience of the international economic system.





India used the forum to reinforce its position that diplomacy, economic stability and diversified supply chains remain critical to addressing the interconnected challenges facing the world today.





ANI







