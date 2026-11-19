



Japan’s flagship Fugaku supercomputer has been taken offline after a significant cyberattack compromised user information, authentication credentials and research-related files.





The incident occurred between 10 and 13 November, when an unauthorised third party exploited a publicly accessible dashboard displaying Fugaku’s operational status to gain access to the system’s internal operational network.





According to an investigation by the RIKEN Center for Computational Science, the intruder tampered with multiple internal servers and installed malware designed to target user data. The precise method used to breach the system remains under investigation.





The compromised information includes the names, email addresses and user IDs of up to 4,222 Fugaku users, as well as the names and email addresses of 375 users of RIKEN’s AI-focused Rikyu supercomputer.





Investigators also determined that SSH private keys, access keys and research data files stored in users’ directories were either taken or may have been accessed. The attacker subsequently used some of the stolen credentials in attempts to connect to additional systems.





RIKEN stated that it has not identified evidence of further unauthorised access to external systems or confirmed theft of research results. However, the organisation continues to assess the full extent of the breach.





The intrusion was detected after suspicious network activity was identified, prompting an investigation. Unauthorised access was formally confirmed on 13 November.





In response, RIKEN suspended Fugaku’s operations on 14 November, blocked external access, disabled users’ login keys and instructed users to revoke and replace any credentials stored on the supercomputer.





The organisation said operations will resume only when it is confident the environment is secure.





Remediation measures include patching the exploited software vulnerability, rebuilding affected servers, reviewing network architecture and deploying advanced AI-driven security protections to strengthen defences against future attacks.





Users have been advised to revoke any SSH keys and other credentials stored on Fugaku and remain alert for suspicious emails impersonating RIKEN.





A spokesperson for RIKEN told BleepingComputer that no additional details are currently available, but further updates will be issued as the investigation progresses.





Fugaku, which entered shared use in 2021, is one of the world's most powerful supercomputers and is widely used for scientific research, including drug discovery, severe weather forecasting, disaster prevention studies, dark energy simulations, virus-transmission simulations and other high-performance computing workloads.





The system was previously recognised as the world's fastest supercomputer and remains a critical component of Japan's research infrastructure.





Agencies











