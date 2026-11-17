



Jio Platforms has begun discussions with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Skyroot Aerospace and several other Indian space companies as it advances plans for a major satellite internet network.





The company is exploring the possibility of relying on domestic launch providers before turning to international operators, even though it is also in discussions with SpaceX, the world's largest launch services provider.





According to people familiar with the matter, Jio is aiming to build as much of the satellite ecosystem as possible within India. Its ambitions extend beyond launches, covering satellite design, engineering, integration, testing, deployment and operational management.





One person involved in the discussions said, “Talks are going on with multiple operators to prepare for the launch in the next two years.” However, India currently faces launch capacity constraints. Existing domestic providers have limited rocket availability and payload capacity, presenting challenges for a project on the scale being considered by Jio.





The proposed satellite constellation is particularly significant because Jio plans to deploy around 1,600 satellites. If realised, the project could provide a major boost to India's emerging private space sector and create substantial demand for domestic launch services.





Jio is reportedly planning to begin with an initial deployment of roughly 390 satellites, launched in stages. The company is assessing whether the entire value chain can be kept within India, strengthening domestic technological capabilities and reducing dependence on foreign suppliers.





India's satellite broadband sector is becoming increasingly competitive. The government has already granted satellite internet licences to Eutelsat OneWeb, backed by Bharti Enterprises, Jio Satellite Communications and SpaceX's Starlink.





Amazon's Project Kuiper remains awaiting approvals. Commercial services, however, cannot begin until satellite spectrum is allocated. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India recently issued recommendations regarding the framework for satellite spectrum assignment.





Reliance Industries outlined its satellite ambitions during its 49th annual general meeting, announcing plans for a low-Earth orbit constellation capable of delivering high-speed, low-latency broadband services across India. The network is intended to improve connectivity in remote, rural and underserved regions while enhancing the country's strategic autonomy in satellite communications.





In addition to the satellites themselves, Jio plans to establish 23 ground stations across India to support the future network.





SpaceX currently dominates global launch services. Industry estimates indicate that the company accounts for approximately half of all orbital launches worldwide and around 85% of satellites deployed globally. Against this backdrop, Jio's efforts are viewed as strategically important for India, particularly amid concerns about reliance on foreign-owned satellite operators for critical communications infrastructure.





Industry experts note that Indian launch providers are unlikely to completely replace international launch companies. Chaitanya Giri, Space Fellow at the Observer Research Foundation, said, “The domestic launch capacity in question will not completely remove SpaceX’s participation in favour of domestic ones, and launch capacity will likely be distributed around the world, with local Start-Ups still far away from capturing a significant share of this demand.”





Giri also highlighted the importance of established industrial players involved in India's launch ecosystem. He pointed to the privatised Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle programme, being manufactured by a consortium involving Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and Larsen & Toubro, with Godrej & Boyce supplying engines. According to him, these organisations possess proven track records, whereas Skyroot still needs to demonstrate the long-term capabilities of its larger future launch vehicles.





India's commercial launch capacity continues to expand. Skyroot Aerospace achieved India's first private orbital launch milestone with Vikram-1, while Agnikul Cosmos successfully launched its Agnibaan rocket. Several additional contenders, including EtherealX and industry-led consortia, are also developing launch systems aimed at serving future commercial demand.





The country already has experience supporting large satellite constellations. In 2022 and 2023, ISRO used its LVM-3 heavy-lift rocket to place 72 OneWeb satellites into low-Earth orbit through two separate missions carrying 36 satellites each.





According to an Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) assessment, India's space economy could present a market opportunity worth approximately $44 billion by 2033. Of that figure, the launch segment alone could account for roughly $3.5 billion.





AK Bhatt, Director General of the Indian Space Association, said, “While ISRO has launchers, players such as HAL and L&T are developing launch capabilities. The ability to deploy a large satellite constellation will depend on payload capacity, launch frequency and the scale of demand.”





The outcome of Jio's discussions with domestic launch providers could therefore play a significant role in shaping both India's satellite broadband market and the future growth of its private space industry.





Agencies







