



Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Mohammed Lateef Bhat was killed during an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir's Kulgam district, in what officials described as one of the most significant counter-terrorism successes of the year.





Security officials said Bhat was regarded as the last known active local commander of the Pakistan-based terror outfit operating in the Valley. His death is being viewed as a major blow to the group's local network.





The 22-year-old, a resident of Khrewan in Kulgam, had reportedly joined the LeT on 18 November 2025. Before entering militancy, he was a carpenter and had dropped out of college after completing his schooling.





Authorities linked Bhat to a series of attacks carried out across south Kashmir. He was accused of involvement in the recent attack on a CRPF post in Akhran, Kulgam, in which three personnel were injured.





Police also connected him to the killing of a police constable in Anantnag on 22 July 2026 and the murder of two migrant workers in Kulgam on 31 July 2026.





The final operation unfolded in Zangalpora village in Kulgam's Devsar area, where Bhat took shelter inside a mosque after being cornered by security forces.





Army personnel from 9 Rashtriya Rifles and Jammu and Kashmir Police repeatedly urged him to surrender. During a video call conducted using a mobile phone sent inside the mosque, Bhat refused all appeals, saying: "I want to meet Allah."





Officials stated that security forces exercised "maximum restraint" throughout the operation to prevent damage to the religious structure. The mosque reportedly remained largely unharmed during the encounter.





Following the operation, Bhat's body was recovered near the mosque. Police said a weapon was also recovered from the site.





In a statement, Jammu and Kashmir Police confirmed: "The body of one neutralised terrorist, along with a weapon, have been recovered from the encounter site. The terrorist neutralised during the joint operation is identified as Mohd Lateef Bhat of Khrewan, Kulgam."





The encounter came days after security forces intensified cordon-and-search operations across Kulgam following the 11 November attack on CRPF personnel. Extensive searches, questioning of suspects and intelligence-led operations eventually led forces to Bhat's hideout.





Just a day earlier, security forces had killed Umar Nisar Dar, an alleged associate of Bhat. Investigators believe Dar had provided him with shelter and logistical support and had himself joined the LeT network after the CRPF attack.





Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the coordinated efforts of Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Indian Army, CRPF and intelligence agencies. He said the operation demonstrated a very high degree of inter-agency coordination.





Shah stated: "Lashkar's last known active local terrorist in the valley, Lateef Bhat, was neutralised in an operation in Kulgam in the early morning hours today. One of his terrorist associates, Umar Nisar, was also neutralised in Kulgam, the day before."





Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Nalin Prabhat said local terrorist recruitment in the Union Territory had been reduced to "almost zero" over the past two years.





He added that authorities remained committed to dismantling the wider terror ecosystem that has operated in the region for decades.





According to Prabhat, 210 individuals had been arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act so far this year, while 122 properties linked to terrorism-related activities had been attached.





The killing of Bhat concludes a year-long manhunt for one of Kashmir's most wanted local militants and, according to officials, leaves no known active local LeT commander operating in the Valley.





Agencies







