



Kerala-born Nithya Raman has been elected mayor of Los Angeles, becoming the first Indian-American to lead the city and its first South Asian mayor.





Her victory marks a significant milestone in the political history of America’s second-largest city.





Raman defeated incumbent Karen Bass after securing 4,60,772 votes, or 52.70 per cent of ballots counted, compared with Bass’s 4,13,519 votes, representing 47.30 per cent. The margin stood at 47,253 votes following the latest count, expanding from an earlier lead of 34,654 votes. While election officials continued processing remaining ballots, Bass formally conceded the race.





In a message posted on X, Raman said: “Los Angeles, I am deeply honoured to be your next mayor.”





Bass acknowledged the result and pledged an orderly handover of power. “I’ve called Councilmember Raman to congratulate her, and I’m committed to a smooth transition,” she wrote on X.





Raman later confirmed that she had spoken with Bass, thanking her for her leadership and many years of service to the city.





The result caps a rapid political rise for Raman, whose municipal career began with her breakthrough election to the Los Angeles City Council in 2020. At the time, she became the first South Asian and the first Asian-American woman elected to the council.





Throughout the campaign, Raman placed housing affordability, homelessness and improvements to local services at the centre of her platform. Her agenda also included better maintenance of street lighting and roads, alongside reforms to policing and public safety systems.





Born in India, Raman moved to the United States with her family at the age of six. She later graduated from Harvard University and earned a master’s degree in urban planning from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.





Before entering elected office, she worked extensively on homelessness-related issues and co-founded the SELAH Neighbourhood Homeless Coalition, an organisation focused on supporting unhoused residents in Los Angeles.





Raman strengthened her political standing by winning re-election to the City Council in 2024, building on a reputation as a progressive advocate for housing reform and community-focused urban policy.





Her election as mayor is widely viewed as a landmark moment for both Los Angeles and the growing political representation of Indian-Americans and South Asians across the United States.





It also reflects the increasing influence of leaders with backgrounds in urban planning and grassroots community organising in major American cities.





ANI







