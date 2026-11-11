



Three personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were injured after terrorists opened fire on a security checkpoint in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday.





The attack took place at around 2:15 pm near Mir Bazar when armed assailants travelling on motorcycles targeted the CRPF deployment and opened fire before fleeing the area.





According to officials, the sudden assault triggered an immediate security response, with forces rushing to secure the location and launch a large-scale search operation to trace the attackers.





All three injured personnel were taken to a hospital in Anantnag district for urgent medical treatment.





One CRPF trooper sustained serious abdominal injuries and remains in critical condition. The two other personnel suffered less severe wounds, with one receiving a bullet graze to the arm and another sustaining a gunshot injury to the foot.





Visuals from the scene showed injured personnel being carried into hospital on stretchers as medical teams worked swiftly to provide emergency care.





Security measures were significantly strengthened across the area following the attack. Reinforcements were deployed, additional barricades were erected, and armoured vehicles were positioned near the targeted checkpoint as the search operation continued.





Residents in the vicinity were advised to remain indoors while security personnel conducted extensive checks. Ambulance sirens and public announcements were heard across the area during the heightened security operation.





The attack highlights the continuing security challenges in parts of the Kashmir Valley, where security forces remain on high alert against militant threats despite sustained counter-terror operations.





Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha was in Kulgam on Wednesday. However, officials clarified that he was not near the site of the attack when the incident occurred.





Authorities are continuing efforts to identify and apprehend the perpetrators responsible for the shooting.





PTI







