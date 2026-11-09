



Leonardo has emerged as a prominent contender for the Indian Air Force's (IAF) Stage-III Advanced Jet Trainer requirement, offering its M-346 integrated training system in response to the Ministry of Defence's request for information for a new generation of advanced jet trainers.





The M-346 is a twin-engine, two-seat transonic jet aircraft, with fully digital flight controls and avionics, equipped with a fly-by-wire flight control system with quadruple redundancy and a modern human-machine interface with display for the “head up” (HUD – Head-up Display) and multifunction (MFD – Multi Functional Display) data presentation.





Highlighting the aircraft's credentials, the Italian aerospace company stated: “We’re closely assessing the Indian Air Force advanced trainer fleet modernisation plan and national industrial collaboration opportunities, and we believe the M-346 integrated training system remains today’s best choice to meet similar emerging requirements to train the next generation of fighter pilots transitioning to the current and future generations of aircraft.”





The M-346 is a twin-engine advanced trainer specifically designed to prepare pilots for frontline combat aircraft. Leonardo says the platform combines advanced training capabilities with long-term reliability and can replicate the handling characteristics, avionics and mission systems of modern fighter aircraft. This allows trainee pilots to undertake demanding operational scenarios before progressing to frontline types.





Already operational with the air forces of Italy, Singapore, Israel, Poland, Qatar and Greece, the M-346 benefits from an established service record and a mature training ecosystem. The aircraft forms the centrepiece of Leonardo’s integrated training concept, which combines live flying with sophisticated simulation and synthetic training environments.





According to Leonardo, the aircraft's embedded tactical training system can simulate sensors, weapons and combat scenarios in real time. Its live, virtual and constructive training architecture is designed to reduce the burden on operational fighter fleets while improving pilot preparation for modern combat missions.





The IAF is seeking additional Stage-III trainer aircraft to complement its existing Hawk 132 fleet and enhance advanced fighter pilot training. Leonardo believes the M-346 has been developed precisely for this role, offering a cost-effective and lower-risk pathway for pilots transitioning to modern combat aircraft.





Competition for the requirement is expected to be intense. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited is preparing to offer the HLFT-42, an indigenous design derived from the Light Combat Aircraft Tejas family. However, the aircraft remains under development, and questions remain regarding its timeline as the design has yet to reach maturity.





South Korea's Korea Aerospace Industries is also evaluating participation with its T-50 Golden Eagle, while Boeing is considering the T-7A Red Hawk. Industry reports have additionally suggested that Russia could promote the Yak-130, an aircraft that shares historical development roots with the M-346.





Under the IAF's procurement framework, deliveries are expected to begin within 60 months of contract signature.





The acquisition will follow a single-stage, two-bid process, with a formal request for proposal anticipated at a later stage. The service aims to conclude the programme before the end of the decade as it modernises its fighter pilot training pipeline for current and future combat aircraft.





Agencies







