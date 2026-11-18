



Umar Nisar Dar, one of the men allegedly involved in the 11 November attack on Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in Kulgam, had been providing shelter and logistical support to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Lateef Bhat for nearly six months before formally joining the terror ranks, according to investigators.





Dar, a former bread-maker from Arreh village in Kulgam, was killed during an encounter with security forces near the Laru bypass on Monday. Officials said he had joined The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy outfit linked to the Pakistan-based LeT, only days before his death.





The operation was launched after intelligence inputs indicated that two suspects connected to the 11 November attack were moving in the area. Security personnel tracked Dar and Bhat, leading to a gun battle in which Dar was killed. Bhat, regarded as one of the most wanted militants and believed to be the only surviving local terrorist commander in the Kashmir Valley, escaped from the scene.





Investigators believe Dar and Bhat had worked closely together for months before carrying out the attack in Akhran village that left three CRPF personnel injured. According to the probe, Dar not only sheltered the commander but also assisted with logistics and planning.





Analysis of CCTV footage from 10 and 11 November reportedly placed both men at several locations before and after the attack. Officials said the footage captured their movements while conducting reconnaissance and later fleeing the area.





The pair allegedly surveyed multiple locations, including Mir Bazar, Akhran, Hablish and Kilam, on 10 November. Investigators believe these visits were intended to identify potential targets and help prepare attacks against security forces.





Dar’s family had earlier lodged a missing person report at Kulgam Police Station after he disappeared. During the subsequent investigation, authorities concluded that he joined the TRF immediately after the attack on the CRPF convoy.





Security forces launched the operation after local police received information about the suspects’ presence near the Laru bypass. When security personnel moved in, the two men reportedly fled towards two schools situated near an apple orchard where students were attending classes.





Officials said the immediate priority was the safe evacuation of children and staff. Army, CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel coordinated efforts to clear both schools, a process that took around 90 minutes before the operation could proceed.





After civilians were removed from the area, security forces resumed the operation and killed Dar. Officials also stated that he had previously been involved in a stone-pelting incident targeting security personnel.





Bhat has not yet been located. Authorities believe he may have suffered bullet injuries during the encounter, although this has not been independently confirmed.





A large-scale search operation has continued for a second consecutive day, with troops deployed across a wide area to prevent Bhat’s escape. Drones, sniffer dogs and specialised search teams have been pressed into service as forces conduct systematic searches of suspected hideouts and other vulnerable locations.





The security grid has been expanded to dozens of villages surrounding the encounter site. Additional personnel have been deployed to strengthen the cordon, while surveillance measures and door-to-door searches are continuing in an effort to determine Bhat’s whereabouts and possible escape route.





Officials said the investigation has provided significant leads regarding the planning of the Akhran attack, the support network behind it and the movements of those allegedly involved.





Senior police and security officials are personally overseeing the ongoing operation and coordinating efforts on the ground as the hunt for Bhat continues.





PTI







