



A Liberia-flagged crude oil tanker carrying three Indian seafarers was struck in a projectile attack in the Persian Gulf while approaching the strategically significant Strait of Hormuz on 18 November, according to Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal.





The vessel, MT NAVIG8 MESSI, was targeted during its transit through the region, a key maritime corridor that handles a substantial share of global energy shipments.





In an update posted on X, Sonowal confirmed that all three Indian nationals aboard the tanker, along with the rest of the crew, were safe and accounted for following the incident.





“On Nov 18, Liberia-flagged crude oil tanker MT NAVIG8 MESSI, carrying 3 Indian seafarers, was targeted in a projectile attack in the Persian Gulf while approaching the Strait of Hormuz,” the minister said.





He added: “All 3 Indian nationals, along with the entire crew, are safe and accounted for, with no serious injuries reported. One Indian officer has been shifted to a hospital for first-aid treatment and medical evaluation.”





According to the minister, authorities are closely tracking developments and remain in contact with the ship management company to ensure the continued safety, security and medical care of the crew.





“We are continuously monitoring the situation and remain in close contact with the ship management company to ensure the ongoing security, medical care & wellbeing of our seafarers,” Sonowal said.





The latest attack has heightened concerns over maritime security in and around the Strait of Hormuz, a vital international shipping route that has witnessed a series of incidents involving commercial vessels in recent days.





The development comes just two days after the Panama-flagged LPG tanker MT TARA GAS, carrying 24 Indian seafarers, was targeted in a missile attack in the Strait of Hormuz on 16 November.





Following that incident, the Ministry of External Affairs said 21 of the 24 Indian crew members had been safely evacuated ashore at Khasab in Oman. Two injured Indian nationals were admitted to hospital, while one Indian seafarer remained missing.





The Indian Embassy in Oman has been working with Omani authorities and monitoring ongoing search-and-rescue operations related to the missing crew member.





Describing the recent attacks on merchant shipping as deeply concerning, the Ministry of External Affairs said the continuing assaults pose a serious threat to civilian seafarers and international maritime commerce.





The ministry further stressed that the targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure must cease, calling for the restoration of free and unimpeded navigation through international waterways in accordance with international law.





ANI







