



US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has delivered a strong message on terrorism during his visit to India, stating that Washington is “against anybody who sponsors terrorism” and emphasising that India and the United States “share the same concerns” about the threat posed by terrorism. His remarks came during an exclusive interview with Network18 Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi.





In Mumbai, Rubio paid tribute to the victims of the 26/11 terror attacks by laying a wreath at the memorial inside the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel. He also met the hotel's security chief who was on duty during the attacks, underscoring America’s continued recognition of one of the deadliest terrorist strikes in modern Indian history.





The recent visit carried additional significance as six American citizens were among the 166 people killed during the 2008 Mumbai attacks. The assault was carried out by Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists trained in Pakistan, while legal action against those accused of masterminding the operation has remained largely unresolved nearly seventeen years later.





Rubio’s public support for India’s counter-terrorism concerns has been welcomed in New Delhi. He also sought to reassure India that Washington’s efforts to maintain ties with Pakistan would not come at India’s expense.





However, the positive messaging has been overshadowed by the US decision to continue supporting Pakistan’s fleet of F-16 fighter aircraft. A sustainment package notified by Washington last December will keep Pakistan Air Force F-16s operational until 2040 and includes upgraded avionics as well as Link-16 data-link capabilities.





That aspect of the package has generated concern in India. The United States has traditionally described F-16 assistance to Pakistan as support for counter-terrorism operations. Critics argue that Link-16 is a sophisticated combat networking system designed to share real-time battlefield data between fighter aircraft, airborne warning platforms and ground-based radar systems, making it far more relevant to conventional air combat than counter-terrorism missions.





Those concerns are heightened by the fact that the only significant air-to-air engagement involving Pakistan’s F-16 fleet took place against the Indian Air Force in the aftermath of the Balakot strikes in 2019. Pakistan's F-16s now also operate alongside Chinese-built J-10C fighters equipped with long-range PL-15 air-to-air missiles.





India has conveyed its reservations directly to the United States. During a meeting with US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth in Cebu on 28 October, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh made clear that New Delhi views the F-16 package as problematic and urged a policy of zero tolerance towards countries that support terrorist organisations.





The issue stands in contrast to the growing depth of India-US defence cooperation. India currently operates or is acquiring major American platforms including Apache attack helicopters, P-8I maritime patrol aircraft and MQ-9B remotely piloted systems. The two countries also signed a new ten-year defence framework agreement last year aimed at expanding long-term strategic cooperation.





Rubio’s tribute to the victims of 26/11 and his unequivocal remarks against terrorism reinforced the increasingly close relationship between India and the United States. Yet for many in New Delhi, Washington’s credibility will ultimately be judged not by statements alone, but by its continued military support for Pakistan’s F-16 fleet and the capabilities being added to those aircraft.





Agencies







