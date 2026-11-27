



The completion of deliveries of all 24 MH-60R Seahawk helicopters marks a significant milestone for the Indian Navy and provides a substantial enhancement to its anti-submarine warfare (ASW) capability, SPS publications reported





With the United States having fulfilled its delivery commitment, the final three helicopters are expected to arrive in India once crew training activities are completed, bringing the long-running acquisition programme to its conclusion.





Popularly known as the 'Romeo', the MH-60R is regarded as one of the world's most advanced multi-role naval helicopters. Designed primarily for anti-submarine warfare, it also performs anti-surface warfare, maritime surveillance, search and rescue, medical evacuation, maritime security and special operations support missions.





The approximately $2.6 billion procurement was signed through a government-to-government Foreign Military Sales agreement with the United States in February 2020. The helicopters were acquired to replace the Indian Navy's ageing Sea King and Chetak fleets while strengthening shipborne aviation capabilities across the fleet.





The induction of the MH-60R provides the Indian Navy with a major technological advantage in detecting, tracking and responding to underwater threats in the increasingly contested Indian Ocean Region. The helicopter is capable of operating from frontline warships, including destroyers, frigates and aircraft carriers, significantly extending their operational reach.





The Romeo's most important contribution lies in its ability to detect and track hostile submarines. Equipped with advanced dipping sonar, sonobuoys, multimode radar, electro-optical and infrared sensors, electronic support systems and sophisticated mission-management equipment, it can locate underwater threats and rapidly share tactical information with other naval platforms.





The helicopter can also engage hostile submarines and surface vessels using integrated weapons systems, including torpedoes, missiles and precision-guided munitions. In an era when submarines have become a primary instrument of sea denial and are increasingly difficult to detect, such capabilities are indispensable.





The acquisition is particularly important for India as China continues to expand its submarine presence in the Indian Ocean while Pakistan pursues an ambitious programme to modernise its underwater fleet. Islamabad's induction of new Hangor-class submarines and Beijing's growing deployment of conventional and nuclear-powered submarines across the Indo-Pacific have heightened the requirement for persistent underwater surveillance and improved maritime domain awareness.





The expanding deployment of conventional and nuclear-powered submarines throughout the region demands sustained monitoring of undersea activity. The MH-60R enables India to respond more rapidly to emerging threats and strengthens the Navy's ability to maintain situational awareness across key maritime regions.





However, the arrival of all 24 helicopters should not be viewed as a complete solution to the Navy's broader naval aviation requirements. While the Romeo strengthens the anti-submarine warfare component, it does not eliminate the continuing shortage of shipborne helicopters available to support fleet operations.





Without adequate helicopter numbers, even advanced destroyers and frigates face limitations in conducting effective anti-submarine warfare missions. The challenge is made more demanding by the need to sustain simultaneous deployments across the Arabian Sea, the Bay of Bengal and the wider Indian Ocean.





The Indian Navy's overall requirement for multi-role and anti-submarine warfare helicopters is believed to be well above 100 aircraft. As more warships enter service, ensuring sufficient helicopter availability for operational deployments, training, maintenance cycles and contingency requirements remains a critical concern.





Meanwhile, the Navy is pursuing upgrades to the Romeo fleet through the integration of Indian-specific communication systems, secure datalinks and indigenous networking equipment. Some aircraft are already undergoing such India-specific modifications. These enhancements are expected to improve interoperability and ensure seamless integration with India's evolving naval command-and-control architecture.





The introduction of secure communications and indigenous networking capabilities will strengthen information-sharing between helicopters, warships, maritime patrol aircraft and other surveillance assets, creating a more resilient and responsive maritime battlespace.





The possibility of a follow-on order for additional MH-60R helicopters is therefore attracting serious attention. Given the changing underwater threat environment, the current fleet of 24 helicopters represents a valuable capability enhancement but is unlikely to satisfy the long-term operational requirements of a navy operating an expanding force of destroyers, frigates and aircraft carriers.





Any future acquisition will need to be assessed against fleet expansion plans, operational commitments, maintenance demands and the requirement for sustained anti-submarine warfare coverage across multiple maritime theatres.





The Romeo fleet has now arrived in full. The larger challenge for the Indian Navy is ensuring that sufficient numbers of these highly capable helicopters, supported by secure networks, trained crews and robust sustainment arrangements, are available to safeguard India's maritime frontiers and maintain a credible undersea deterrence posture in the years ahead.





Agenices







