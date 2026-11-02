



India has taken a major step towards strengthening its maritime defence capabilities and advancing self-reliance in defence manufacturing, with the Ministry of Defence signing contracts worth ₹53,866.50 crore for the construction of eight Next Generation Corvettes (NGCs) for the Indian Navy, announced PIB.





The agreements were signed on 2 November 2026 at Kartavya Bhawan-2 in New Delhi in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh. Under the contracts, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited (GRSE) will construct five vessels, while Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) will build the remaining three.





The project marks a significant milestone for India's defence industrial base. It is the first warship acquisition initiative in which the ships have been indigenously designed by the Indian Navy and awarded to Defence Public Sector Undertakings through a competitive selection process. The move highlights the growing maturity of India's domestic warship design and construction capabilities.





The Next Generation Corvettes will be equipped with advanced missile systems, modern weapons and sophisticated sensor suites, enabling them to undertake a broad range of missions across air, surface and sub-surface domains. These enhanced capabilities are expected to considerably improve the Navy's operational effectiveness in increasingly complex maritime environments.





Once commissioned, the vessels will play a vital role in safeguarding critical maritime trade routes and strengthening India's maritime security architecture. They will support anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare operations, bolster coastal security, conduct littoral combat missions, and maintain a sustained presence through surveillance and patrol activities across strategically important waters.





The construction effort is also expected to deliver substantial benefits to India's shipbuilding ecosystem. Greater collaboration between Defence Public Sector Undertakings, private shipyards and Indian industrial partners, including micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), is anticipated to deepen domestic manufacturing capabilities and expand indigenous participation throughout the defence supply chain.





The economic impact of the project is expected to be significant. Over the next decade, the construction of the eight corvettes is projected to generate approximately 72 lakh person-days of employment within shipyards and an additional 460 lakh person-days across ancillary industries and MSMEs.





The initiative is therefore expected to support skilled employment, stimulate industrial growth and strengthen associated manufacturing sectors nationwide.





By prioritising Made-in-India materials, equipment, technologies and expertise, the NGC project represents another important step towards greater self-reliance in defence production.





The initiative further reinforces the commitment of the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi-led Government to Atmanirbharta and the Make in India vision, while enhancing the long-term preparedness, operational reach and industrial strength of the Indian Navy.





PIB







