



Netherlands Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen is scheduled to arrive in New Delhi on Sunday for a two-day official visit aimed at advancing cooperation between India and the Netherlands across a range of priority sectors.





During the visit, Berendsen will hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shortly after his arrival. He is also due to meet Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on 23 November. Vaishnaw oversees the Ministries of Electronics and Information Technology, Railways, and Information and Broadcasting.





The visit takes place at a time when both nations are seeking to deepen their strategic engagement and expand collaboration in political, economic, commercial and technological fields.





India and the Netherlands established diplomatic relations in 1947, and the two countries marked 75 years of bilateral ties in 2022. Over the years, they have developed strong political and economic links, with water, agriculture and health identified as key pillars of cooperation, alongside growing engagement in technology and innovation.





Earlier this year, India and the Netherlands agreed to elevate their bilateral relationship through a five-year Strategic Partnership roadmap covering the 2026-2030 period.





The roadmap was finalised during talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Dutch counterpart Rob Jetten in The Hague in May. It is designed to strengthen cooperation through targeted initiatives supported by time-bound action plans.





Both sides have identified several areas for deeper collaboration, including trade and investment, renewable energy, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, medical technology, semiconductors, artificial intelligence and cyber security.





The Strategic Partnership also places significant emphasis on research, innovation and emerging technologies. Planned cooperation includes strengthening semiconductor supply chains while broadening engagement in artificial intelligence, photonics, quantum technologies and cyber security.





Water management, climate resilience, agricultural technology, healthcare and maritime cooperation remain important elements of the bilateral agenda.





In addition, India and the Netherlands are seeking closer collaboration in renewable energy, green hydrogen, sustainable shipping and the development of a Green and Digital Sea Corridor. The two countries are also looking to promote more resilient supply chains and encourage stronger business-to-business links.





Berendsen’s visit is expected to provide an opportunity for both governments to review progress made under existing initiatives and identify new avenues for advancing the India-Netherlands Strategic Partnership across a range of priority sectors.





ANI







