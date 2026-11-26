



India and the African Union remain engaged in discussions to finalise suitable dates for the India-Africa Forum Summit after plans to hold the gathering earlier this year were deferred owing to what New Delhi described as certain exigencies.





Speaking during a media briefing in the national capital, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said consultations between the two sides are continuing as they seek to determine the most appropriate timing for the summit.





"We were planning to hold the India-Africa Summit this year earlier, but it had to be postponed because of certain exigencies. We remain in touch with the African Union to see how best we can organise this particular summit and during what dates. So these discussions continue between the two sides," Jaiswal said.





The latest remarks reaffirm India's commitment to holding the summit, which is regarded as a key platform for strengthening political, economic, trade, development and people-to-people ties between India and African nations.





The Ministry of External Affairs had previously stated in August that India and the African Union were working together to identify mutually convenient dates for the fourth India-Africa Forum Summit, which had originally been scheduled to be hosted by India in May.





At that time, Jaiswal noted that the decision to postpone the summit had been taken following consultations with the African Union, while both sides continued efforts to organise the event at a suitable time.





"You know the circumstances under which the India-Africa Summit had to be postponed, and this we did in consultation with the African Union. We are looking forward to organising the India-Africa Summit, and both sides are in touch with each other for a convenient date as to when it can be organised," Jaiswal had said.





The fourth India-Africa Forum Summit was postponed because of the Ebola outbreak in Africa.





Despite the delay, engagement between India and the African Union has continued, with both sides maintaining regular contact to work through logistical arrangements and identify a suitable window for the high-level gathering.





The latest statement from the MEA indicates that consultations remain ongoing, underscoring the shared intention of India and the African Union to convene the summit once mutually agreeable dates are finalised.





ANI







