



The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) and the Indian Army have signed a fresh Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) governing the operation, maintenance and utilisation of an additional rail facility at Narangi Cantonment in Guwahati, reinforcing a long-standing logistics partnership that supports military mobility in the strategically important North East region.





The agreement was signed on Thursday and establishes the framework for the continued use of the rail facility while setting out the terms and conditions for its operation. It also provides for sustained coordination between the two organisations to ensure that the Army's rail transportation requirements are met efficiently.





The renewed arrangement strengthens cooperation between NFR and the Indian Army in the planning and execution of rail movements through the Narangi Military Siding, a key logistics asset that facilitates the transportation of military equipment and supplies.





Located within Narangi Cantonment and served by New Guwahati Railway Station under NFR's Lumding Division, the Military Siding was commissioned on 15 October 1999 specifically to support the rail transportation requirements of Defence authorities.





Under the fresh MoU, both organisations will continue to work closely on the management and use of the facility, enabling smoother coordination of military rail operations and improving the efficiency of logistics planning.





According to NFR, the dedicated rail access provided at the cantonment plays a crucial role in supporting the movement of vehicles, equipment and essential supplies. The railway zone stated, "By providing dedicated rail access at the cantonment, NFR helps the Army move vehicles, equipment and essential supplies in a timely manner."





The statement further emphasised the broader strategic value of the facility, noting that, "Such facility makes the Army's supply chain more reliable and supports operational readiness, contributing to the country's broader defence preparedness."





The agreement comes at a time when the Indian Armed Forces continue to place significant emphasis on strengthening logistics infrastructure and improving rapid mobilisation capabilities in the North East. Rail connectivity remains a critical component of this effort, providing a cost-effective and dependable means of transporting military personnel, heavy equipment and operational supplies across the region.





By renewing the MoU, NFR and the Indian Army have reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining seamless military transportation support, enhancing supply chain reliability and ensuring sustained operational readiness through dedicated rail infrastructure at Narangi Cantonment.





PTI







