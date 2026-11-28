



Nvidia has instructed key manufacturing partners, including Dell Technologies and Super Micro Computer, to temporarily suspend shipments of AI servers to Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia as the company intensifies scrutiny of its regional supply chain amid tightening US export controls.





The move reflects growing pressure on Nvidia to ensure its advanced AI hardware does not provide Chinese entities with access to restricted computing capabilities. While the suspension is described as temporary, the company has not indicated when shipments may resume.





The four Southeast Asian countries have become a focal point in the increasingly complex technology rivalry between the United States and China. Concerns have emerged that Chinese companies have been accessing Nvidia’s high-performance AI chips indirectly by remotely using servers hosted in data centres located across the region rather than importing the hardware into China itself.





Washington has moved to address this issue through stricter export regulations. Recent measures closed a loophole that had allowed Chinese firms to utilise advanced computing resources through overseas data centres despite restrictions on direct access to cutting-edge AI processors.





According to industry assessments, the scale of this indirect access may be considerable. Research cited in the report indicated that remote data centres in Malaysia and other locations have accounted for approximately 24 per cent of China’s AI computing capacity, underscoring the strategic importance of Southeast Asian infrastructure within the global AI ecosystem.





A person familiar with the matter said Nvidia is applying greater scrutiny to regional partners to satisfy US government compliance requirements. The same source indicated that a mechanism exists to eventually release the delayed shipments, although no timeline has been disclosed.





The pause is expected to have implications beyond Nvidia and its immediate manufacturing network. Cloud-computing providers operating in the affected countries could face deployment delays, while American companies planning to run AI workloads using Nvidia hardware in those markets may also encounter disruptions.





Uncertainty surrounding the shipment suspension could also affect investment decisions. Financial institutions and lenders may adopt a more cautious stance towards new data centre developments until greater clarity emerges regarding export-control compliance and future hardware availability.





The development is particularly significant for projects already underway in the region. Firmus Grid, a neocloud company backed by Nvidia, announced two Malaysian data centre projects intended to support OpenAI operations earlier this year. The company subsequently disclosed an agreement under which Meta would rent Nvidia-powered computing resources from facilities across Southeast Asia.





Firmus Grid is also involved in infrastructure projects in Indonesia and Singapore, meaning any prolonged restriction on server deliveries could influence expansion plans and capacity deployments across multiple markets.





The suspension highlights how rapidly evolving export-control policies are reshaping global AI infrastructure. As governments place increasing emphasis on technological security and strategic competition, companies such as Nvidia are facing heightened obligations to monitor not only the sale of advanced chips but also how and where those systems are ultimately deployed.





For Nvidia, the episode reinforces a growing reality: in an era of intensifying US-China competition over artificial intelligence, even shipments destined for third-country markets can attract regulatory attention if there are concerns that restricted technologies may ultimately benefit Chinese users.





Agencies







