



Navy Chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan has called for significantly greater investment in ocean sciences and deeper regional cooperation to tackle mounting maritime and environmental challenges across the Indo-Pacific.





Speaking at the Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue 2026, he warned that climate-related pressures on the world's oceans are intensifying, even as financial support for ocean research remains disproportionately low.





Admiral Swaminathan noted that oceans are becoming warmer and sea levels are continuing to rise, creating far-reaching consequences for coastal communities and maritime economies. He said several nations are already experiencing the effects of El Niño, including increasingly erratic rainfall patterns and a heightened risk of severe cyclones.





He also stressed that marine pollution is a transboundary challenge that does not remain confined to the waters where it originates, making international cooperation essential for effective mitigation. “The oceans are warming, and sea levels are rising.





Several nations are facing the effects of El Niño, increasing erratic rainfall patterns and growing risks of intense cyclones. Marine pollution also does not remain confined to the waters in which it originates. In an era like this, we find that investment in ocean sciences remains low,” he said.





Drawing attention to a major imbalance in global research capabilities, the Navy Chief pointed out that the annual median share of national research budgets devoted to ocean sciences remains below one per cent worldwide. He further noted that just 10 countries operate nearly two-thirds of the world’s research vessels, highlighting the concentration of scientific infrastructure among a limited number of nations.





“The annual median share of national research budgets allocated to ocean sciences remains below 1%, with only 10 countries operating two-thirds of the world's research vessels. The disparity in research effort is also significant. The number of researchers per million inhabitants varies from fewer than a hundred in some regions to over four thousand in others,” he said.





According to Admiral Swaminathan, these disparities underline a broader imbalance in scientific capability and capacity across the world. He argued that narrowing these gaps will require stronger partnerships, greater knowledge sharing and broader collaboration among countries with varying levels of technological advancement.





“This highlights the uneven distribution of scientific capability and capacity globally and reinforces the urgent need for greater collaboration in this field,” he added.





The Navy Chief also voiced concerns over the current approach to technology transfer, saying that efforts often focus on acquiring equipment rather than developing indigenous expertise. He cautioned that such an approach can leave recipient nations dependent on external partners for operational support, maintenance and future upgrades.





“Even in technology transfer, the emphasis often remains on equipment acquisition rather than capability development, which leaves recipient nations dependent on external partners for operation, maintenance, and upgrades,” Swaminathan said.





Advocating a broader and more integrated approach to maritime studies, Admiral Swaminathan urged policymakers, researchers and institutions to move beyond the traditional STEM framework and embrace STEAM by incorporating the arts alongside science, technology, engineering and mathematics.





He argued that addressing modern maritime challenges requires interdisciplinary thinking that combines physical sciences with life sciences, social sciences, design, creativity and innovation.





“We need to integrate life sciences and social sciences with physical sciences and in viewing the seas move from the academic concept of STEM to a broader form of framework of STEAM that not only incorporates art into its calculus but also encourages interdisciplinary thinking and includes elements of the humanities such as design, creativity, and innovation in our effort towards problem solving,” he said.





Emphasising the broader significance of this approach, the Navy Chief stated that multidisciplinary collaboration is crucial for addressing increasingly complex maritime issues and converting shared regional interests into practical, people-focused outcomes.





He said such efforts would help advance the vision of the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) and strengthen collective responses to environmental, scientific and maritime security challenges in the region.





“This wider perspective is essential to address the complex maritime challenges of our times and translate shared interests into practical, people-oriented outcomes that enable us to effectively further the vision of the IPOI,” he added.





ANI







