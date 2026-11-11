



India’s decision to open the space sector to private participation is creating fresh opportunities for young scientists, engineers and technology professionals, while also reducing the need for talented individuals to seek careers overseas, according to Dr Jitendra Singh, announced PIB.





Speaking at the NaMo Book Fest in Varanasi, held to commemorate 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Head of Government, the Union Minister said that India’s space ecosystem has undergone a significant transformation.





What was once largely confined to government institutions has evolved into a broader ecosystem where private companies, Start-Ups, research institutions and academia all play an active role.





Dr Jitendra Singh noted that, in the past, limited opportunities within India’s space sector encouraged many highly skilled professionals to look abroad for employment. However, the opening of the sector has enabled more talent to remain in the country and contribute to a rapidly expanding domestic space industry. He pointed to the emergence of private space companies such as Skyroot as evidence of the new opportunities now available to young engineers.





During an extensive interaction and panel discussion with students, the Minister emphasised that collaboration will be central to India’s future scientific success. Declaring that “The age of silos is over,” he said government agencies, industry, Start-Ups, universities and research institutions must work together to build globally competitive capabilities.





According to Dr Jitendra Singh, the opening of the space sector marks a fundamental shift in India’s scientific landscape. Space is no longer a domain led exclusively by government organisations. Instead, it has become an expanding ecosystem that welcomes private investment, innovation and young professional talent.





He highlighted the rapid growth of India’s space economy, which is currently valued at around USD 9 billion. If the present momentum continues, the sector could grow to approximately USD 45-46 billion over the next eight to ten years. He attributed this expansion to policy reforms that have encouraged wider participation across the sector.





The Minister also stressed that India’s space achievements extend far beyond rockets and launch missions. Space-based technologies are increasingly supporting infrastructure planning, project monitoring and disaster management. Indian satellites are also helping neighbouring countries, including Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar and Sri Lanka, by providing critical information that assists in preparing for floods and other natural disasters.





Reflecting on the country’s broader scientific progress, Dr Jitendra Singh described the past 12 to 13 years as an “Era of Science” for India. He said the nation has always possessed strong scientific talent and human resources, but the policy framework required to convert that potential into national capability has strengthened considerably in recent years.





He cited several flagship initiatives, including the Deep Ocean Mission, Quantum Mission, Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security programmes and the Anusandhan National Research Foundation, as examples of India’s growing focus on frontier technologies and emerging scientific disciplines.





Speaking about the Deep Ocean Mission, the Minister said India is beginning to unlock the immense scientific and economic potential of its oceans, including resources that have remained largely unexplored for decades.





On biotechnology, he referred to India’s policy approach centred on “Biotechnology for Economy, Environment and Employment”. He highlighted achievements such as the development of the world’s first DNA vaccine against COVID-19 and the Genome India initiative, both of which demonstrate the country’s growing indigenous capabilities and preparedness for the age of precision medicine.





Dr Jitendra Singh also pointed to Chandrayaan-3 as a striking example of India’s ability to execute highly sophisticated space missions with exceptional cost efficiency. He stated that India has progressed beyond simply following developments elsewhere and is now advancing alongside leading scientific nations, while already holding an advantage in several areas.





The Minister further noted that reforms are not limited to the space sector. He referred to the opening of the nuclear sector to private participation and India’s ambition to achieve 100 GW of nuclear power capacity by 2047. Nuclear energy, he said, will play an increasingly important role as a clean power source capable of meeting future demands from Artificial Intelligence systems and data centres.





Highlighting the growing national commitment to research and innovation, he said Gross Expenditure on Research and Development (GERD) has increased substantially from around ₹46,000-47,000 crore in 2013-14 to approximately ₹2-2.5 lakh crore.





Responding to questions on Artificial Intelligence, Dr Jitendra Singh encouraged students to embrace emerging technologies while maintaining independent thinking and intellectual curiosity. “You have to be intelligent enough to use Artificial Intelligence,” he said, adding that technology should enhance human capability rather than replace the curiosity that drives scientific discovery.





The Minister said India’s scientific advancements have fostered a new sense of confidence among its people, particularly the younger generation. Recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message, “We can do it,” he said the country has transitioned from an era in which the rest of the world innovated and India followed, to one in which scientific developments are taking place in India alongside global leaders, with the nation moving ahead in several fields.





Dr Jitendra Singh concluded that the next phase of India’s development will depend on deeper collaboration, greater opportunities for young talent and the continued translation of scientific capability into innovation, economic growth and practical solutions that improve everyday life, supporting the country’s journey towards Viksit Bharat.





PIB







