



Pakistan may have signed a contract to acquire 30 Chinese-built Z-10ME attack helicopters, according to an image circulating on Chinese social media and shared by prominent military blogger Sashoujian, Economic Times reported.





While neither Beijing nor Islamabad has officially confirmed the reported agreement, the claim has attracted attention because it provides the first specific figure linked to Pakistan's Z-10ME fleet since the helicopter's formal induction into service in August 2025.





The image allegedly shows that China National Aero-Technology Import and Export Corporation (CATIC) signed an export contract with Pakistan's Ministry of Defence Production on 11 July for 30 Z-10ME helicopters, together with associated products and support services. The reported post did not specify the year of the agreement, creating uncertainty around the timeline.





Neither government has confirmed the reported order, disclosed financial details or announced a delivery schedule. As a result, the circulating image and the alleged contract remain unverified.





In his post, Sashoujian described the reported agreement as a breakthrough for China's military export sector, claiming it represented the first export of a domestically produced main battle attack helicopter as a complete package.





The blogger identified CATIC and Pakistan's Ministry of Defence Production as the contracting parties. The ministry was reorganised into the Defence Industrial Production and Regulatory Authority in June 2026.





Reports dating back to 2022 indicated that Pakistan was interested in acquiring up to 40 helicopters from China's Z-10 family. The latest claim suggests that the final procurement may involve 30 aircraft, although the actual quantity remains unconfirmed.





Pakistan's military previously described the induction of the Z-10ME as an important step in modernising the country's Army Aviation capabilities. The move is widely viewed as part of a broader programme to replace ageing helicopter assets and improve operational effectiveness in challenging environments.





The reported acquisition follows Pakistan's unsuccessful efforts to obtain attack helicopters from alternative suppliers. Earlier attempts to procure the American AH-1Z Viper and the Turkish T129 ATAK failed after export approval issues and restrictions affected both programmes.





As a result, Islamabad increasingly turned towards Chinese platforms to meet its operational requirements. The Z-10ME would significantly strengthen a helicopter fleet that continues to rely heavily on legacy AH-1F Cobra gunships, supported by a limited number of Russian Mi-35 Hind helicopters.





The Z-10ME is the export version of China's Z-10 attack helicopter and is operated by the People's Liberation Army's ground and air forces. The platform was first publicly displayed at the Zhuhai Airshow in 2018, while its first major overseas appearance came during the Singapore Airshow in 2024.





Designed for demanding operational conditions, the approximately six-Ton helicopter features upgraded WZ-9C turboshaft engines that reportedly provide greater power than those used on earlier variants. The aircraft is said to have an operational ceiling of around 6,000 metres, making it potentially well suited for operations in mountainous regions along Pakistan's northern frontier.





Its design incorporates specialised dust and sand filtration systems intended to improve engine reliability in harsh environments. The helicopter has also been demonstrated by Chinese forces operating in Tibet, highlighting its high-altitude performance potential.





Among the aircraft's most significant enhancements is a mast-mounted millimetre-wave radar positioned above the main rotor. This sensor enables crews to detect and track targets while keeping much of the helicopter concealed behind terrain features such as ridgelines.





The Z-10ME is also equipped with a sophisticated Target Acquisition and Designation System mounted in the nose.





The suite combines forward-looking infrared sensors, television cameras and laser range-finding and designation equipment, allowing effective target detection and engagement during both daylight and night-time operations.





The helicopter is designed to carry a broad range of precision and conventional weapons. Its anti-tank armament reportedly includes the KD-9, KD-10 and HJ-10 missile families, with the ability to carry up to 16 anti-tank guided missiles. Some reports suggest engagement ranges of up to 10 kilometres.





For aerial self-defence, the helicopter can be armed with TY-90 or PL-90 air-to-air missiles designed to engage hostile helicopters and low-flying airborne threats.





Additional firepower is provided by a chin-mounted 23 mm chain gun and external rocket pods capable of carrying guided or unguided rockets, enabling the platform to conduct a variety of battlefield missions.





The Z-10ME also incorporates enhanced survivability measures. These include a Missile Approach Warning System, radar warning receivers, laser warning receivers and automatic chaff and flare dispensing systems intended to counter incoming threats.





Additional armour protection surrounds the tandem cockpit, improving crew survivability against small-arms fire and battlefield fragmentation. In the standard seating arrangement, the gunner occupies the front cockpit while the pilot sits in the rear.





The reported helicopter deal reflects China's growing influence within Pakistan's military inventory. Over the past decade, Chinese-origin combat aircraft, unmanned systems, air-defence assets and precision weapons have become increasingly prominent within Pakistan's armed forces.





During the India-Pakistan military confrontation of May 2025, Pakistan claimed that Chinese-built J-10CE fighters had shot down Indian-operated Rafale aircraft. The claim formed part of Islamabad's account of the conflict and should not be considered independent confirmation of the reported engagements.





The Z-10ME has also gained visibility through People's Liberation Army exercises conducted near the border with India and in areas around the Taiwan Strait. Chinese state media have repeatedly highlighted the helicopter's performance in elevated terrain and challenging weather conditions.





If the reported 30-helicopter contract is ultimately confirmed, it would represent a significant expansion of Pakistan's Chinese-origin combat aviation fleet and further deepen defence-industrial ties between Islamabad and Beijing. For now, however, both the order size and delivery arrangements remain officially unverified.





Agencies







