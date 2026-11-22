



A Pakistani national was detained by local residents in the Arnia area of Jammu and Kashmir, near the India-Pakistan International Border, before being handed over to the police, News18 reported





The individual has been identified as Awais Raza, a resident of Basti Gokal in the Karor Lal Esan tehsil of Layyah district in Pakistan's Punjab province.





According to preliminary information, villagers noticed Raza moving in suspicious circumstances in the border region and intervened before alerting the authorities. Police subsequently took him into custody and began questioning him.





Pakistani identity documents and Pakistani currency were recovered from his possession. Investigators are examining the materials as part of the ongoing inquiry.





The incident occurred in Arnia, a sensitive border area in Jammu district. During initial questioning, officials established the man's identity and began efforts to determine how he entered Indian territory.





Police are investigating whether Raza crossed into India inadvertently or entered the country for another purpose. Officers are also examining the route he may have taken, any possible contacts and the circumstances surrounding his presence in the border belt.





Reports indicate that local residents first spotted him near the border area and, suspecting something unusual, detained him before informing the police. He was subsequently transferred to a police station for further questioning.





Additional reports suggest that investigators are looking into the possibility that he crossed the border fencing before reaching the area where he was found. Authorities are working to establish the full sequence of events and verify his movements prior to being apprehended.





Security agencies remain focused on the case given the strategic importance of the Arnia sector, which lies close to the International Border. Further investigation and legal proceedings are expected as officials continue to assess the circumstances behind Raza's entry into Indian territory.





Agencies







