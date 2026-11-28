



Pakistan’s space capability is steadily improving with Chinese assistance and this development must be factored into India's strategic calculations, Chief of Defence Staff Gen N S Raja Subramani has said.





Speaking at an interactive seminar on the future of warfare and India’s preparedness to conduct multi-domain operations, the CDS highlighted the growing significance of space capabilities in modern conflict and security planning.





His remarks came in response to a question regarding China’s successful launch of the Shenzhou-24 crewed spacecraft, which carried three astronauts, including Pakistan’s Muhammad Zeeshan Ali. The mission marked a major milestone for Pakistan, as Ali became the first foreign national to participate in China’s crewed space program and the first Pakistani astronaut to travel into orbit.





The mission forms part of the celebrations marking 75 years of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan, countries that maintain close strategic, economic and defence ties. It also underscores the expanding cooperation between Beijing and Islamabad in the space domain, which has developed over several decades through satellite launches, research partnerships and astronaut training initiatives.





Addressing the issue, Gen Raja Subramani said, “As far as your first question relating to Pakistan’s space capability, yes, its space capability is improving with Chinese help. And also SUPARCO, which is Pakistan’s organisation, is working to develop its own capability.”





Pakistan’s Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) has increased its collaboration with China in recent years, including participation in China’s human spaceflight program, satellite projects and planned lunar exploration activities.





China and Pakistan signed an agreement in 2025 covering the selection and training of Pakistani astronauts, making Pakistan the first country to participate in China’s crewed spaceflight program.





The CDS noted that India must also consider the possibility of further support from Turkey to Pakistan’s technological and space ambitions.





“Now, we also have to take it for granted that it will be helped by the Turkish too, and whatever capabilities are available with the Chinese in terms of ISR, positional navigation, timing, etc., will be available to the Pakistanis, so that we will have to factor in into our calculus. Their ISR will be better. But, for us, having factored in into our calculus, we will have to look at enhancing our capabilities,” he said.





Intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities are increasingly viewed as critical force multipliers in modern warfare, enabling better situational awareness, targeting, command-and-control functions and battlefield decision-making.





Gen Raja Subramani said India is simultaneously working to strengthen its own space-based capabilities. He pointed to the forthcoming Space-Based Surveillance-3 (SBS-3) initiative, stating that once operational it would “enhance our capabilities to a great extent”.





He added that India is pursuing measures to expand both satellite development and launch capacity while increasing cooperation with the private sector and entrepreneurial ecosystem to accelerate indigenous capabilities.





The CDS also stressed that technological advantages in warfare are rarely permanent. While advanced technologies remain essential, he cautioned that superiority in this field is “only transitory” and requires continuous investment, innovation and adaptation.





In his address on multi-domain operations, Gen Raja Subramani emphasised that future conflicts will increasingly demand seamless integration across land, maritime, air, cyber and space domains.





He underlined that effective communication networks and the integration of military-space architecture are fundamental to conducting successful multi-domain operations, enabling armed forces to coordinate and respond rapidly across multiple theatres of conflict.





The seminar session was moderated by former Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan (Retd), who served as CDS during Operation Sindoor.





The discussion reflected growing recognition within India’s defence establishment that developments in neighbouring countries’ space capabilities, particularly those supported by major powers such as China, have important implications for regional security and future military planning.





Agencies







